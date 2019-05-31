EXCLUSIVE OFFER: Watch Langer Cup games live

ORIGIN OF SUCCESS: Konrad Tu'ua, 18, Anthony Milford, Karne Young, 17, Allan Langer, Samual Elara 17, George Lee, 17, and David Fifita together as the Queensland Origin team train. The next generation of representative footballers are involved in the Langer Cup competition being livestreamed on the QT website.

IT'S the rugby league competition that launched some of the game's greats - Cameron Smith, Greg Inglis and Johnathan Thurston to name a few - and for the first time our readers are going to get the chance to see top schoolboy action live on a screen in their homes.

The Queensland Times and Queensland School Sport Rugby League have partnered to start livestreaming of the premier schoolboy league competitions in the state - the Allan Langer Cup in the south-east and the Aaron Payne Cup in Central Queensland - from News Corporation's news websites from Townsville to the Gold Coast.

The first games will be livestreamed on the QT website on Tuesday in the Langer Cup when Ipswich SHS play Palm Beach Currumbin (5.30pm at the North Ipswich Reserve); Wavell SHS play Keebra Park SHS (Wavell, 6pm); and Marsden SHS host St Mary's (Marsden, 6pm).

Queensland Schools league boss Andrew Peach said the deal would take Queensland schoolboy league into the homes of the more than 120,000 digital subscribers that News' titles have in the State.

"This is growing the game in a way that wouldn't have been possible even a few years ago,'' Peach said.

The deal allows schools to recoup the cost of professional filming of games, and he encouraged school league followers to support this paper's subscription model.

Bryce Johns, News' Executive Editor Digital, said the concept was an exciting and innovative way to showcase grassroots sport and increase the value of a digital subscription to The Queensland Times website.

"Games will run on at least seven of our websites across Queensland,'' Johns said.

"Some of the top publishers in Europe have moved to start including local sports streaming with their digital news packages, and this is a great trial for our readers. And it is allowing us to back local schools by putting money into the technology behind the coverage of games.''

The announcement makes it a big week for the competition's players, some of whom got to meet their State of Origin heroes in Brisbane yesterday.

Marsden SHS player Konrad Tu'ua said the livestreaming would showcase local talent to the Logan community.

"It is good we can project ourselves into the wider community and show how we like to play the game,'' Tu'ua said.

"Some other schools do not get the chance to have games livestreamed so it is a good experience and makes you feel semi-professional.''

George Lee said the live-streaming would showcase the "hidden talent'' in the competition. St Mary's player Samuel Elara said it was an honour to be involved.

The Ipswich State High School Langer Cup rugby league team. Rob Williams

Ipswich State High rugby league head coach Joshua Bretherton was thrilled to see his team being livestreamed, starting with Tuesday afternoon's match against Palm Beach Currumbin.

"Every one of us gets a kick out of watching these kids,'' Bretherton said.

"These boys would have been taking a sneak peak of live streams of what the Met West boys were doing because they are all invested.

"They want their mates to do well and all that type of stuff.''

Look out for more great previews on the QT website as Ipswich State High continues its latest Langer Cup campaign.

