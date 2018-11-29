Exclusive look at the new Bakehouse Steakhouse

THE new-look Bakehouse Steakhouse restaurant will be unveiled in time for Christmas.

Brothers Alastair, Nick and Chris Stevenson have invested months into restoring the historic red brick building on Darling St to its former glory.

The Stevensons plan to bring back elements of the once-popular Bakehouse Steakhouse but add a fresh contemporary twist to the Ipswich hospitality industry.

Builders have meticulously restored the historic red brick walls, century old bakery ovens, high ceilings and metal tiles of the original Bakehouse Steakhouse.

An official opening date has been confirmed for December 6 but a lucky few diners will be able to sample an exclusive preview from December 5.

Bakehouse Steakhouse co-owner Nick Stevenson. Cordell Richardson

Nick said countless hours had been invested into recreating the building but careful attention had been paid to its historic ties to the city. The site was built in the 1800s and originally the home of the Halley's Bakery, established in 1916.

The bakery remained in business until 1964, when the building was sold and bakery closed down.

It reopened in the 1970s as a restaurant and function centre. The last business to use the building, a cafe, opened in September 2017 but it closed earlier this year.

"We've invested a lot in making a really bright and fresh space but we have also tried to pay homage to the past so you'll get to see what it once was when it was Halley's Bakery back in the day and then as the Bakehouse Steakhouse in the late '90s," Nick said.

"We can't wait to open the doors to everyone."

The family bought the building on Darling St three years ago and always had plans to re-invent the Bakehouse Steakhouse.

"We are very close to opening up to the public," Nick said.

"It's been a great six months and we're pretty excited to show Ipswich what we've done.

"Our opening is just around the corner. Our intention is to take some bookings for Wednesday December 5 for a lucky few who can get a glimpse of the restaurant before we open to the public on December 6. We will be in full swing all the way through to Christmas."