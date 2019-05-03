EXCLUSIVE: Labor pledges $11m for dangerous intersection fix

ONE of the region's most congested intersections will be upgraded if Bill Shorten becomes Prime Minister in two weeks.

The QT can reveal a Federal Labor Government will put $11 million towards upgrading the Warrego Highway intersection at Mount Crosby Rd, half of the project cost.

The road is one of the most congested in the region during peak times, with hundreds of new residents moving to the Karalee and Chuwar areas.

Blair MP Shayne Neumann said roads and public transport infrastructure would be a key priority of a Labor Government.

"The Mount Crosby interchange is a major choke point for residents living on the eastern side of the Warrego Highway during peak times and the safety of the single-lane roundabouts presents safety concerns for motorists," he said.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann at the Mt Crosby Rd and Warrego Highway intersection. Contributed

Infrastructure Australia has highlighted the Dinmore to Helidon Spa section of the Warrego Highway as a priority initiative.

It found, the section fell below modern safety standards, with a high average fatal crash rate up to 10 times that of a contemporary standard.

Money for the highway upgrade was allocated in the Coalition Government's April budget, but it focused on sections further west of Ipswich.

Mr Neumann said residents who use the Mount Crosby interchange in peak times knew the danger it posed to traffic entering and exiting the highway in both directions.

"As well as the safety of the on and off-ramps, the traffic attempting to enter the single-lane roundabouts can build up - particularly within peak times - adding time to people's commute that could best be spent at home with their families," he said.

"This choke point is part of the busiest section of the Warrego Highway, and urgent funding is required.

"I'm proud that a Federal Labor Government will help deliver the Commonwealth Government's 50 per cent share of that funding."

The Commonwealth will ask the State Government to fund its half of the project.