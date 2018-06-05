EXCLUSIVE: How much cash waste levy will raise

QUEENSLAND'S incoming waste levy is expected to raise more than $200 million a year but not all of that cash will go towards improving the industry, as promised.

Instead the State Government plans to absorb money raised from the new tax to bolster general revenue providing a boost in funding for schools, hospitals, infrastructure and other frontline services.

Treasurer and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has refused to confirm the plan, included in the government's own documents, ahead of budget week.

Waste Recycling Industry Queensland President Rick Ralph said the revenue raised from the levy should go towards reducing waste, creating new recycling programs and businesses, and providing in incentive for manufacturers to use recycled material - not boosting the government's budget.

The LGAQ has expressed similar concerns while the LNP has slammed the plan as "blatant revenue raising".

Last week, it was revealed the waste levy would start in 2019 and initially be set at $70 a tonne on general waste sent to landfill, with plans to increase the price by $5 a year over the next four years.

Analysis carried out by the state's peak waste industry body Waste Recycling Industry Queensland, revealed exclusively to the QT, has found the levy will raise between $200 million and $230 million each year.

The State Government has said it will use that money to invest in industry initiatives, working towards a 'zero waste target'.

But "surplus" from the cash raised will be directed to general revenue, not re-invested in waste strategies or the development of waste-to-energy projects, a key document on the levy states.

"Surplus funds from the levy will benefit the entire Queensland community by supporting our schools, hospitals, essential infrastructure and other frontline services," the Transforming Queensland's Recycling and Waste Industry Directions Paper says.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said the levy was a "con job".

"This tax was supposed to be about recycling and helping Ipswich but now we have proof that it will be siphoned off for other things - what a con," Mrs Frecklington said.

"Labor has used an interstate dumping issue to slug all Queenslanders with a new tax to prop up her budget.

"This new waste tax will slug families and smash small businesses.

"It doesn't matter what the problem is - Labor's solution is always tax, tax and more tax."

Mr Ralph also said the "mammoth" amount of money raised by the levy should be managed by an independent body.

"It should not be left to the State Government to determine what happens to that money," Mr Ralph said.

"Other states have independent boards with representatives from industry, government and other key stakeholders that oversee the distribution of that revenue and we should have the same.

"There's a lot of money here and to be suggesting we put it into frontline services... is problematic.

"We know we can grow jobs in the recycling industry and that recycling creates more jobs than landfilling."

In April, Ms Trad said the government was designing a comprehensive waste management strategy that would "build a diverse and sustainable waste management industry that delivers long-term value to our environment, new jobs for our communities and confidence to invest in Queensland."

That would include using money raised from the levy to invest in "zero waste" strategies, Ms Trad said.

The QT has contacted Ms Trad's office for further comment.

LGAQ shares concerns over state coffers sucking up cash

THE state's peak body representing councils says the State Government's lack of commitment on how revenue raised from the levy would be spent, is a "grave" concern.

Local Government of Queensland Association president Greg Hallam said revenue raised from the levy should be re-invested to the development of the state's recycling industry - not syphoned into the State Treasury.

The waste levy will be a hot topic at this week's LGAQ forum on waste where representatives from more than 30 councils will discuss the waste industry's future.

The closed forum will be held at Brisbane Airport.

"We want to ensure Queensland is a global leader in creating a circular economy for waste management that will be good for our children, our children's children, and generations to come," Mr Hallam said.