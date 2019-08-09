Former pollie refuses to rule out tilt at council

NEVER SAY NEVER: Former member for Lockyer Ian Rickuss has refused to rule out running for council in next year's elections.

A FORMER Lockyer MP has refused to rule out a tilt at council in the upcoming local government elections.

Ian Rickuss, who held the title as Member for Lockyer, did not confirm he would be running for Lockyer Valley Regional Council in next year's council elections but left the door open for a candidacy.

"Well look its' always a consideration," Mr Rickuss said.

"I'd say never say never."

Mr Rickuss enjoyed a 13-year career as the member for Lockyer.

He entered state politics in 2004, defeating the then-leader of One Nation Bill Flynn, before retiring at the 2017 election.

Mr Rickuss was concerned with the direction of Lockyer council, and particularly its recent rate allocations.

"It's extremely disappointing that money has been taken out of rate payers' hands and somehow devoured by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council," he said.

He was also concerned the council was focussing on the wrong issues.

"I think the council has got to be a bit more realistic with some of its grandiose plans that it seems to have," he said.

"It seems to want to be involved in federal and state issues that it's got no need to be involved in."

Mr Rickuss did not confirm whether he would run as a councillor or challenge sitting mayor Tanya Milligan, if he decided to run.

"Everything is always a consideration," he said.

"The mayor has been there for 20 years, so I think the leadership shows that the leadership has been non-existent.

"Could be time to get rid of the old councillors who oversaw this rate burden and ensure the leadership is focused on ratepayers' needs - not grand plans that cost ratepayers millions of dollars."

He was until recently a member of the Inland Rail Community Consultative Committee, but resigned citing as need for "new blood".

The 2020 local government general elections will be held on Saturday, March 28.