EXCLUSIVE: Dick Williams considers tilt at Ipswich mayor

Joel Gould
| 3rd Jul 2017 10:10 AM
COMMUNITY FIRST: Former ALP state president and lifelong Ipswich resident Dick Williams is considering running for the position of mayor of Ipswich if he is convinced of community support and the backing of the party locally.
DICK Williams, a lifelong Ipswich resident and former state secretary of the Electrical Trades Union (ETU), is seriously considering running in the Ipswich mayoral race.

Mr Williams has been approached by leading Ipswich community members he respects and asked to run for mayor in the wake of former mayor Paul Pisasale resigning from the position.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully, Cr Andrew Antoniolli and 2016 mayoral candidate Gary Duffy have all publicly announced they are running in the August 19 election.

Mr Williams, an ALP member, said he would not make any declaration that he would run unless he could establish he had the substantial backing of the community and the Labor Party around Ipswich.

He said he would only run as an endorsed ALP candidate.

Mr Williams said there was "no rush" to make a call.

"I have been approached and I am seriously considering it," he said.

"If the reaction from within the community is positive, that will help me make a decision. If the reaction is negative, obviously that will also help me.

"It's the community that comes first, but I am a party man through and through and I will not run unless I have the support of the Australian Labor Party.

"However I do understand that Paul Tully has put together a ticket, including his choice of running partner in Cheryl Bromage.

"In the next days or weeks we will have some discussion and see if we can work out an arrangement that is suitable to all."

Cr Tully and Cr Bromage, the Acting Deputy Mayor, are members of the ALP but are not endorsed candidates.

The next Deputy Mayor will be decided by a vote taken by councillors after the mayoral election.

When asked to explain what he meant by "a ticket", Mr Williams acknowledged Cr Tully would be a formidable opponent who controls numbers in council and who would be working behind the scenes to arrange what portfolios certain councillors would have should he be elected.

While the people will decide who becomes mayor, Mr Williams has a long association with Cr Tully on the Ipswich political scene and will not enter a race he does not believe he can win.

Mr Williams said the city of Ipswich was "crying out for change and someone who has not been tainted in any way with what may have happened in the past".

He said it was time for a mayor who was not part of the inner sanctum prior to the former mayor's resignation.

Paul Pisasale, who was found carrying $50,000 in cash by Australian Federal Police at Brisbane Airport last month, is facing charges of extortion and assault amid a CCC investigation.

Mr Williams lives in Blackstone and was born at Ipswich Hospital. He has lived all his life in Ipswich apart from a 15-month stint in New Zealand. He has been married for 44 years, has three children and four grand-children.

He was an electrician with Queensland Rail and worked at Box Flat Mine from the the early 1970s to the early 1980s.

He was then elected into the union office of the ETU where he worked as an official from 1984 until 2009.

He was the ETU state secretary from 2001 until 2009 before retiring from his union career.

He subsequently became a director of numerous companies including his latest appointment as chairman of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission and a director of Construction Skills Queensland.

Mr Williams was approached to become ALP state president after the 2012 landslide defeat of the Bligh government.

 

WINNERS: Former ALP state president Dick Williams (right) and now Federal Oxley MP Milton Dick await the results of the 2015 state election. They were celebrating soon after afterwards when the Labor Party won office.
His organisational capacity and ability to bring people together are two of his strongest assets, as revealed by the near doubling of the party membership between 2012 and 2015 as Labor's state president.

The party went from having seven MPs in parliament to winning government three years later.

Party membership went from just under 5000 to just under 10,000 in his time in office.

He said he had abiding love for the city of his birth and wanted to see it prosper.

"What is great about Ipswich is its sense of community," he said.

"I know it has some issues when it comes to unemployment and the loss of industry from the city but more could be done to bring industry to Ipswich.

"We certainly don't need to be in the back pocket of developers as community leaders. While we should welcome development into the city it should come in under the people's terms and not the terms of the developers."

Cr Tully did not receive donations from developers at the last council election.

"And I congratulate Cr Tully for not accepting them. His position is consistent with what I would also do," Mr Williams said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  dick williams etu ipswich mayoral by-election

