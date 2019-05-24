Exclusive dating app you can’t join

EVER been on a date with someone but found them to be just a bit too, oh, I don't know … common?

You know the plebs I'm talking about - No rugby league trophies to boast of, no R.M. Williams in their closets, no Ralph Lauren horses stitched on their chest.

Then they tell you they don't even own a blazer to wear to Tattersalls Gentlemen's Club or the monthly golf club luncheon.

‘You went to a public school, but your father is an academic and your mother is a doctor? Boy bye.’

Things are going south, fast, so you dig a bit deeper and find out - to your absolute horror - this guy didn't attend a private school.

Suddenly, the entire evening is ruined, so you down your martini and exit with what's left of your dignity.

Sigh.

It's times like these I stroll home in my Christian Louboutins, swinging my Hermes handbag on my French manicured index finger and wish I could just cut out the filthy thugs whose parents didn't want to pay for them to go to a real school.

Every private school girl’s dream date can be yours, now!

But for those of you who have been in my incredibly expensive shoes before, there's finally a fix!

Toffee, the world's first dating app exclusively for privately educated people, has launched in Australia.

Its motto is literally everything I have ever craved in life: "Dating.Refined".

Oh, yes please. Finally someone gets it.

Toffee founder, Lydia Davis, is a British private school alumni.

She understands the importance of finding someone with a real education and a love of preserving the world's wealthiest bloodlines and, unsurprisingly, signs off her messages with "Lydia xoxo".

‘Oh my God, increasing taxes for wealthy Australians to help lower income families and minorities?! You are a RIOT!’ Picture: Toffee

Lydia xoxo told the Sydney Morning Herald she had received countless requests from the 34 per cent of Australians who have been privately educated to bring her service down under.

"We felt that Australia would be the best place for us to roll out to first though, as we were inundated with requests for us to launch there," Lydia told the paper.

And thank God for that because, let me tell you, we've all been suffering down here for far too long.

‘Hey girls, look over there, I bet you that guy went to a public school, lol!’

For just $6.99 a month, Toffee users can play with the app in a similar way to Tinder and Grindr.

All you need to do is indicate which elite school you attended, then select the things you like to do such as "Partying", visiting "The Country" or staying in "The City".

"Whether it's a shared interest in horse racing or rugby, Toffee users can indicate which sporting and social events they are interested in, or likely to attend, to further enhance the matching logic," the app reads.

Get yourself a man who knows a place with ‘superb menu choices!’ Picture: Toffee

Once matched, private school pairs can then decide to "Start the Courting" or "Keep Discovering" other luxe people.

Lydia said she designed the app because she - like I - know "people from similar backgrounds are more likely to stick together".

Yes, Lydia, yes!

Every little private schoolgirl dreams of meeting a man who appreciates a crisp pair of chinos, a sharp blazer and a matching pocket square.

And thanks to Toffee, we now have the chance to recall our favourite rowing regattas with the privately educated men of our dreams.

‘Our parents are rich, quick, let's take a selfie!’

According to Toffee, the app connects privately educated people with its "sophisticated matching algorithm, taking care of all your dating homework."

That's good because my mum spent a lot of money making my tutors do my homework for me in high school, and I'm so done with that.

‘Did you know I was first affirmative speaker in my debating team for three years running?’ Picture: Toffee

The response to Toffee in Australia has been lukewarm so far, with iPhone users scoring the app 2.9 out of 5 and Android users scoring it 3.1.

"It's OK but I've noticed a few paupers slip through," one guy called Joe wrote.

Toffee, can you get onto this glitch, please? Gross.

Two dudes called Dan and Towsey sent in two comments claiming "this app is very elitist".

Ignore them, I think Dan and Towsey are just bitter because they went to the wrong school, so they should just stick to Tinder.

Until next time.

xoxo, Rhian.

PS: This private school girl married a public school boy, and it was the best decision she ever made.