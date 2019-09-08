Menu
Catch up all the terrific action live on the QT's grand final livestreaming service backed by USQ and Rugby League Ipswich.
Rugby League

Exclusive chance to enjoy footy finals live

David Lems
by
8th Sep 2019 4:30 PM

IT'S rugby league finals fever and you can enjoy all this year's Ipswich grand final excitement on the QT's exclusive new live-streaming service.

The junior grand finals on September 14 and senior season deciders on September 15 will be livestreamed on the QT website for footy fans who can't make the games or want to see their favourite clubs chasing season honours.

The livestreamed matches at the North Ipswich Reserve will be high quality, many with commentators, to ensure excellent viewing.

The QT will also run full replays of the matches in the days following the finals - so even if you're there live, you'll be able to relive that special moment.

Brothers, Goodna, Fassifern, Norths, Swifts and Redbank are among the clubs being represented on grand final weekend.

After some more exciting clashes this weekend, next weekend's games are set to create a wonderful atmosphere at the North Ipswich Reserve.

Don't miss this easy to enjoy chance to follow the best footy in Ipswich.

Subscribe on this QT website and secure a hot seat to watch the footy finals drama.

ipswich rugby league grand finals qt footy finals livestreaming rugby league ipswich usq
Ipswich Queensland Times

