32°
News

EXCLUSIVE: CFMEU mining boss reveals why he backs Miller

Joel Gould
| 25th Feb 2017 4:18 PM
HITS AND MEMORIES: Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller MP with some of her favourite QT posters.
HITS AND MEMORIES: Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller MP with some of her favourite QT posters. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JO-ANN Miller has the unequivocal backing of Andrew Vickers, the national general secretary of the mining and energy division of the CFMEU, as she gets set to win the seat of Bundamba for the eighth time for the ALP.

There is manoeuvring going on in the background in certain sections of the ALP to take Ms Miller on in pre-selection ahead of the next state election, although no-one has the courage put their name to it.

In a wide ranging interview with the QT, Mr Vickers took aim at the "Neville nobodies" behind the scenes who Ms Miller has fought off following "attack after attack".

Mr Vickers, who was born and bred in Ipswich and lives smack bang in the seat of Bundamba, said the electorate "loves her" and that Ms Miller had stayed true to her mining and working class background.

"Jo-Ann ticks all the boxes as far as the miner's union is concerned," he told the QT.

"She is the daughter of a coal miner, the daughter-in-law of a coal miner, the niece of a coal miner and the grand daughter of a coal miner.

"Fittingly the electorate is named Bundamba. That is where the mines started and where the miner's union started in Queensland, out the back of an old shop in Bundamba over 100 years ago.

"She has proven to us, and unequivocally to me, her passion for coalminers and coalmining families and communities on a whole raft of issues.

 

MINING FAMILY: Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller MP with her father and former coal miner George Pringle.
MINING FAMILY: Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller MP with her father and former coal miner George Pringle. David Nielsen

"The work she is doing now chairing the parliamentary committee inquiry into coal mine workers' pneumoconiosis (CWP), or black lung, is absolutely outstanding.

"She is getting right to the bottom of what the issues are and causes are and we are very confident we will end up with a well written, well researched and well considered report to the parliament.

"Then I am confident that Jo-Ann will continue either in government or opposition ensuring the recommendations that come out of this inquiry are converted into strong legislation and that the regulator does the job it is required to do."

Ms Miller was sacked as Police Minister after an Ethics Committee report said she had engaged in a "pattern of reckless conduct" and resigned from Cabinet, but Mr Vickers said mountains had been created out of molehills since.

"The sorts of mistakes, and minor misdemeanours frankly, that got her into trouble are nonsensical in comparison to what to what the hell goes on in parliaments right across this country," he said.

"She has been harshly and badly treated by the Labor Party and by some of her parliamentary colleagues.

"She has fought off attack after attack by the party machine for her seat."

Mr Vickers said that after the state redistribution, Bundamba would "probably be the safest Labor seat on paper in Queensland" , and arguably the safest in Queensland including the conservative seats.

 

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after being sworn in at Government House.
Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk after being sworn in at Government House. Contributed

Ms Miller showed in Estimates hearings that she would stand up for people despite risking the party's wrath.

Mr Vickers said that to risk losing Bundamba due to back room machinations would be madness, particularly with One Nation on the prowl.

"The sort of disaffected Labor people who are liable to support One Nation over another candidate, especially one that is parachuted in, won't support One Nation over Jo-Ann Miller," he said.

"But for some reason they kick the local member out who has won seven terms?

"There is no question there are people with eyes on the seat, and that is because they want a 'yes person' in there rather than a feisty fighter for working class people, which is what Jo-Ann is.

"It is not like she is 85 and doddery. She still works her arse off in the local community to make sure they are looked after, and the local people love her because it.

"In the process of doing so she has been known to offend the government of the day, but she doesn't give a stuff about that.

"What she wants to do is the right thing by the people who elected her.

"If we had more politicians like Jo-Ann Miller in state and federal parliament the whole country would be a lot better off, instead of some of the factional Neville nobodies who are hanging out in the Senate and the House of Representatives and in that Queensland parliament.

"Jo-Ann is my local member, so I know how good a local member she is. I live in Blackstone, one of the oldest coal mining suburbs in Ipswich, and I am loving every minute of it.

"That is why I am so passionate about it. She has done outstanding things for me and my family as a local member. There were things that were very distressing for me and my family, but she was there as a tower of strength."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  alp andrew vickers cfmeu jo-ann miller state election

EXCLUSIVE: CFMEU mining boss reveals why he backs Miller

EXCLUSIVE: CFMEU mining boss reveals why he backs Miller

'She works her arse off in the local community. The people love her'

Why Choat believes One Nation will win Ipswich West

CONTENDER: One Nation candidate for Ipswich West Brad Trussell is tipped by former LNP MP Sean Choat to prevail in Ipswich West.

Former LNP MP says Miller is 'a formidable politician' in Bundamba

BOUNDARY CHANGES: Will your MP change?

Final candidates have been announced for Nanango and Callide.

Ipswich, Ipswich West, Bundamba, Lockyer and Jordan

Is seat of Bundamba the ALP's safest in Queensland?

ON TRACK: Member for Bundamba Jo-Ann Miller MP at her Goodna office.

Miller looks on track for another big win after draft redistribution

Local Partners

VIDEO: Instructor has a harsh lesson for honking drivers

Why honking at learner drivers isn't helping anybody

Pisasale on Monday: Ipswich woman turns 100

Mayor Paul Pisasale.

A big week of anniversaries and birthdays

LIONS, BEARS AND TIGERS: Go wild at Workshops Rail Museum

A Room for Wild Animals features a lion, tiger, jaguar, cheetah, polar bear, brown bear, black bear, moose, buffalo, deer and antelope.

Get up close and personal with 20 large taxidermy specimens

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau will be in the Assasins theatre show.

Check out what's on around the region

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Airlie Beach Festival of Music 2016 / Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Photography

Check out the city's live music scene here

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

Bindi Irwin's birthday tribute to her dad

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin has paid tribute to her dad on his 55th birthday

STYLISH RENOVATION &amp; PRIVATE CONVENIENT LOCATION

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers From...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

PERFECT BUYING IN PEAK!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 $355,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

BIG HOME, BIG BLOCK, BIG VIEWS &amp; BREEZES – ALL FOR A REALLY SMALL PRICE!

136 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 3 1 1 $219,000 NEG

This is NOT a misprint! This is your chance to secure this extra-large family home on a full ¼ acre block (1012m2) with the most amazing views and breezes for the...

STYLISH &amp; ELEVATED WITH VIEWS

10 Cottonwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $399,000...

Designed to maximize mountain views & afternoon breezes, this stunning property is proudly positioned on an elevated, landscaped 654m2 block in the much desired...

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $225,000 NEG

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

Land Sweet Land in the Scenic Rim

153 Schneiders Road, Rosevale 4340

Rural 5 2 10 $2,100,000...

What a combination to have.....Scenic views to Brisbane City, Bremer River Valley, Fassiifern Valley and the Great Dividing Range with 4 titles and located only 30...

LIVE AND ENTERTAIN IN STYLE AND COMFORT!

27 Hayes Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 $309,000 NEG

After nearly twenty years of selling great family homes in Ipswich it was a pleasant surprise to be so totally impressed by the sheer size, quality and features of...

BUY ME FOR $177,000 AND RENT ME FOR $275 PER WEEK – 8% PLUS RETURN!

17/31 Haig Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $177,000

This is not a misprint! Here is your chance to secure an 8% plus return in one quick and easy transaction. Opportunities like this don’t come along everyday so...

NEAR NEW, TOTALLY UNIQUE &amp; INCREDIBLY AFFORDABLE!

7 Sovereign Close, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This near new four bedroom brick family home really stands out from the crowd. It is really an attractive home that has a great street appeal as well as the...

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

WARNING: 'Sardine city' is on Ipswich's horizon

CONCERNED: The implications of the State's move to denser housing developments has Cr David Pahlke up in arms.

But Antoniolli says council can manage State's denser housing edict

Grand re-launch for new Nolan's Corner

GRAND PARTY: Wayne Kemp and Angela Love from Poison Arrow, Eliza Woodruffe from Limestone Emporium, Tess Claris from Voice Hair and Beauty and Kim Schubel from Schudio will all be at the grand launch party.

A feat worth celebrating

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!