Exclusive Brookwater development gets green light

PLANS for Brookwater's most "enviable” address have been approved by Ipswich City Council.

Stage two of Brookwater's Dress Circle housing estate will see 25 new housing lots, one balance lot and a new road built at 7001 Brookwater Drive.

The plans for stage 2 were first lodged with the council on June 30 last year, while stage one was approved in June last year.

On the dresscircle website the development is described as Brookwater's "most enviable address”.

"Nestled on 37 hectares and centred around the front 9 holes of the award-winning Greg Norman designed championship golf course, Dress Circle combines a range of luxuries to create and exclusive community that's truly rare,” the website says.

New residents will also be able to access a full-time lifestyle concierge service: "designed to make every day more enjoyable, all your golf, dining, hotel and flight reservations are just a phone call away”.

One of the drawcards will be the chance to design your home with master architect Marco Calvino, as all buyer receive a complimentary architectural design session.

Dress circle will feature wide 16m streets surrounded by hidden walking trails, wildlife and untouched bushland.

The estate is located on a 40.99ha parcel of land framed by the Brookwater Golf Course and other stages of Brookwater residential.

Lot sizes range from 500m2 to 935m2 with the average lot size 683m2.

In the plans lodged to council the developers say the aim is to "provide housing diversity and character that demonstrates a level of quality commensurate to the established character of the Brookwater locality and proposed lots will provide for a mix of quality and affordable residential dwelling options to compliment the overall Brookwater Estate”.

The application included a material change of use for the developoment of detached houses which will be subject to varied design parametres.

The plans include areas of common property and a view window to the Brookwater Golf Course.

Council has some certain conditions on the development which will need to be complied with and further development permits will need to be approved before construction can start.

Conditions include open style pool fencing on some boundaries and room for a roundabout to join new roads being constructed with future roads.

The applicant also "must not at any time refer to the location of the site or the development, including the place or estate, as being located in Brisbane or a Brisbane suburb or in the metropolitan area or in the western suburbs”.

Brookwater residential has been approached for comment.