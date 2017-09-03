30°
News

Exclusion zone declared at Ipswich home

Helen Spelitis
by

UPDATE: 

THE 31-yer-old man has been taken into police custody without incident. 

 

EARLIER: 

AN EXCLUSION zone has been set up around a home in Raceview. 

Police declared an emergency situation this afternoon following reports the man was armed. 

The man is alone inside the South Station Rd home.

Police were called to the address at 2.10pm and declared an emergency situation soon after. 

The exclusion zone borders Petaine St, Kingston Way, Cascade St and Dalray Dr. 

Police negotiators and specialist officers are on scene.

There is no further information available at this time.

Topics:  ipswich police

Ipswich Queensland Times
Person charged over Dodrill bashing

Person charged over Dodrill bashing

An investigation was launched immediately after the attack on anti-corruption campaigner Jim Dodrill.

Japan next mission for Ipswich's best football side

Western Pride players celebrate their historic National Premier Leagues grand final victory at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex on Saturday night.

Western Pride head overseas after historic grand final triumph

'F*ck the police': Ipswich suburb woken by rowdy teens

Police car.Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

"It was like nothing I've seen before"

Legend West watches on with one eye in last game

FINAL ACT: Norths great Steven West in action moments before an accidental poke in the eye ended his night and his stellar rugby league career.

Norths halfback on sidelines as curtain comes down on stellar career

Local Partners