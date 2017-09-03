Exclusion zone declared at Ipswich home

UPDATE:

THE 31-yer-old man has been taken into police custody without incident.

A man is now in police custody without incident. More details to follow shortly. https://t.co/a82dUOpXxX — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) September 3, 2017

EARLIER:

AN EXCLUSION zone has been set up around a home in Raceview.

Police declared an emergency situation this afternoon following reports the man was armed.

The man is alone inside the South Station Rd home.

Police were called to the address at 2.10pm and declared an emergency situation soon after.

The exclusion zone borders Petaine St, Kingston Way, Cascade St and Dalray Dr.

Police negotiators and specialist officers are on scene.

There is no further information available at this time.