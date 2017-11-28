Relief for parents with child care centre to open next year

HOT DEMAND: A child care centre is under construction and will open soon in Karalee.

HOT DEMAND: A child care centre is under construction and will open soon in Karalee. David Nielsen

KARALEE will be a hub of construction over the coming months with the development of the shopping centre, but parents are also excited about the construction of a new child care centre.

Play and Learn Child Care owner Julie Watts said she'd already received dozens of phone calls from parents wanting to enrol their children in the new centre, still under construction on the corner of Essex and Perseverance streets.

Ms Watts said the centre was due to open in February next year, with five classes catering for 74 children aged six months to five years.

"I have been completely overwhelmed with the response since my phone number went up on the sign out the front a few days ago," she said.

"Obviously there is a need in that area. I had about 30 enquiries just on the weekend. Families are making bookings even though they haven't been able to go inside and see the centre."

Play and Learn is a family-owned business that also operates a child care centre at North Lakes.

Ms Watts formerly managed the Karana Downs Child Care Centre on College Rd, but sold that business to another operator earlier this year.

A business partner of hers owned the Karalee block for about a decade and the decision was made to capitalise on the growth going on in the area.

"There's always a risk in doing this and we realise we are going to have to really nail it - to really get it right," she said.

"We are privately owned rather than corporate and we have been in child care for 30 years."

Earlier this month, the QT reported that a major extension of the Karalee Shopping Centre would provide space for a new Coles supermarket, in addition to a restaurant precinct, specialty stores and an expanded medical centre.

The beginning of construction has been delayed while the developers seek changes to the development application, however work is set to start in February 2018 and be finished by April 2019.