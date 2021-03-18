Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rising Western Pride goalkeeper Josh Boyle has benefited from working with a National Premier Leagues player.
Rising Western Pride goalkeeper Josh Boyle has benefited from working with a National Premier Leagues player.
Soccer

Exciting talent Josh benefits from elite Pride recruit

David Lems
18th Mar 2021 12:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FEELING positive and backing his players to be more tactically aware.

Western Pride head coach Brian Hastings is confident his team is ready to go despite launching their season a week later than everyone else.

Weather permitting, Pride is scheduled to play Sunshine Coast in Sunday afternoon's Football Queensland Premier League 1 competition match at Kawana.

Although other FQPL1 sides started last weekend, Hastings was upbeat after his new-look squad of 22 came through a spate of recent trials unscathed.

"We've been very fortunate about injuries,'' he said.

"We've had a good preparation with our players.

"We've had five or six trials so it's been really, really positive.''

Among those were two pleasing efforts against last year's competition heavyweights Logan and South West Thunder.

"The players have bought into the process that I want them too . . . and they now believe in themselves,'' he said.

"It's up to the boys now to execute.''

Western Pride head coach Brian Hastings.
Western Pride head coach Brian Hastings.

Since taking over the head coaching role in the off-season, Hastings has been busy bringing new recruits into the established Pride network.

Among those is former Peninsula Power National Premier Leagues goalkeeper Jake Reesby who Hastings describes as an "absolute find''.

Although Reesby is unavailable for Sunday's match, he has been doing some terrific work with exciting Pride teenager Josh Boyle.

Boyle will guard the net if Sunday's game goes ahead. He played in more trials than his experienced mentor.

"Josh has really stepped up to a next level, which has been good,'' Hastings said.

"When he's had to fill the role, he's filled in very, very well.

"He's definitely a good understudy for Jake.

"I'm very, very happy with Josh.''

MASSIVE COUP: Pride secure topline keeper

Western Pride's major signing, goalkeeper Jake Reesby, from Peninsula Power.
Western Pride's major signing, goalkeeper Jake Reesby, from Peninsula Power.

Another player who has impressed in the pre-season is midfielder William Assante, from the Coomera Colts.

"He's been outstanding . . . the find of the year at the moment,'' Hastings said.

Hastings praised his experienced senior players, including Mark Ingerson, Kelton Scriggins and Killian Flavin, for their extra pre-season commitment.

"The older boys have really helped in ushering in the younger boys,'' he said.

Pride regular Aidan Norris will join Ingerson, Scriggins and Flavin in this year's leadership group.

"We are a lot more tactically aware this year,'' the coach said.

"We've got the players. It's just a matter of making them do the job tactically and we're hoping to get results from it.''

Pride's first home game at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex is against the Southside Eagles on March 21.

Pride also have an FFA Cup match at their home base against South West Thunder scheduled for April 3.

Western Pride's women's NPL team are set to play QAS in their second round match on Saturday night.

The Pride women displayed plenty of attacking potential in their 6-3 loss to Moreton Bay United last weekend.


GAME DAY

(subject to weather)

FQPL1: Saturday (6pm) - Ipswich Knights v South West Qld Thunder at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Toowoomba.

Sunday (4.15pm): Western Pride v Sunshine Coast at Kawana.

BPL: Saturday (6pm): Western Spirit v The Gap at Walton Bridge Reserve.

CL1: Friday (8pm): Ipswich City Bulls v Ripley Valley at Sutton Park, Brassall.

NPLW: Saturday (6.30pm) - Western Pride v QAS at Meakin Park.

More Stories

Show More
brian hastings football queensland fixtures football queensland news ipswich football news western pride fc
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Land outside rural township set for residential subdivision

        Premium Content Land outside rural township set for residential subdivision

        Council News Plans have been submitted to Ipswich City Council to subdivide a 20-hectare block just outside a rural Ipswich township

        Ipswich businesses targeted in early morning break ins

        Premium Content Ipswich businesses targeted in early morning break ins

        Crime An estimated $10,000 in items, including jewellery, was stolen from an Ipswich pet...

        Incredible: Terrific trio leads club’s 27 medal haul

        Premium Content Incredible: Terrific trio leads club’s 27 medal haul

        Sport Coaches, parents praised for helping competitors achieve 47 personal bests at...

        REVEALED: Where thieves are breaking into cars, homes

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where thieves are breaking into cars, homes

        Crime Is your street on the list? Police data has revealed the Lockyer and Somerset...