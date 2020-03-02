Exciting Qld runner’s stellar performance

Channel Seven presenter Liz Cantor is an official ambassador for this year's Ipswich Cup.

TURF CHAT

QUEENSLAND has produced some terrific gallopers and Alligator Blood has joined the line-up after claiming the Group 1 Australian Guineas over the weekend.

Jockey Ryan Maloney sat quietly on the gelding over the 1600m journey before releasing on the turn to power away with a one-length victory.

It was Alligator Blood's first Group 1 win after falling short by a nose in the Caulfield Guineas last year.

It was also Maloney's first Group 1 win and he idn't leave it to a photo finish this time round.

Trainer David Vandyke will set his sights on an All-Star Mile in two weeks once he is confident his star galloper has recovered after the weekend's stellar performance.

The three-year-old has now secured wins in the Magic Millions, Australian Guineas and three other Group races gaining himself a fan club.

Cantor joins Ipswich Cup

IT'S now just over three months until the Channel Seven Ipswich Cup and one of the country's biggest race days hits town.

Joining the Cup stable this year is Seven presenter Liz Cantor who is the event's official ambassador.

Cantor has a strong affinity with horses. She is looking forward to playing an important role in Ipswich's principal race day.

"I am thrilled to be heading to Ipswich for their coveted race day and humble to take on the ambassadorship role," she said.

Cantor is also on the board of the newly established Transitioning Thoroughbreds Foundation for rehoming retired race horses.

"I'm a part-owner in two racehorse including Dusty Tycoon with trainer Rob Heathcote and Lyrical Girl with Tony Gollan and just love the excitement racing brings on and off the track,'' she said.

"To have so many guests returning to Ipswich for this one event is a testament to the Cup. Some patrons have been coming back to meet up with friends and family for the past 25, 30 and 40 years.

"It is a privilege to be part of the festivities and I'm honoured to be part of the 2020 event that has such a significant role in the region."

Individual ticketed areas will be available for purchase online.

Tickets will be available from next week.

Patrons are encouraged to visit www.ipswichturfclub.com.au to find out more.