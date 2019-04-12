Exciting news for city's recyclers

GREAT news for Ipswich recyclers with a new Containers for Change depot to open at Yamanto.

Residents now have more choice when they return their containers for a 10 cent refund with the facility opening on Monday next week.

Beveridge Container Recycling will be located on 33 Belar St at Yamanto and will operate from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 12.30pm.

For more details, go to https://bit.ly/2OBgLUq, enter Yamanto in the map's search bar and click on the green pin.

Or call 13 42 42.