Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Exciting news for city's recyclers

12th Apr 2019 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GREAT news for Ipswich recyclers with a new Containers for Change depot to open at Yamanto.

Residents now have more choice when they return their containers for a 10 cent refund with the facility opening on Monday next week.

Beveridge Container Recycling will be located on 33 Belar St at Yamanto and will operate from Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 12.30pm.

For more details, go to https://bit.ly/2OBgLUq, enter Yamanto in the map's search bar and click on the green pin.

Or call 13 42 42.

More Stories

Show More
containers for change ipswich recycling yamanto
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Ipswich experts to weigh in on city's future

    Ipswich experts to weigh in on city's future

    Business The Queensland Times presents Future Ipswich, and you're invited.

    Minister hints at changes to Ipswich council divisions

    premium_icon Minister hints at changes to Ipswich council divisions

    Council News The change would be aimed at improving the region's representation

    • 12th Apr 2019 1:52 PM
    21 free events at Ipswich Festival 2019

    premium_icon 21 free events at Ipswich Festival 2019

    Whats On Check out these fun and free events on this week

    Ipswich Festival 2019 road closures

    premium_icon Ipswich Festival 2019 road closures

    Whats On There are some important road closures to note ahead of the festival