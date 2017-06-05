23°
Business

REVEALED: Exciting new food experience opens in Ipswich

Helen Spelitis
| 5th Jun 2017 11:00 AM
Owner and chef Adrian Singh has taken over the space once occupied by Café 43 on Brisbane Rd and the menu is one decadent offering.
Owner and chef Adrian Singh has taken over the space once occupied by Café 43 on Brisbane Rd and the menu is one decadent offering. Helen Spelitis

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHOC-A-HOLICS, brace yourselves.

A new business has opened in Ipswich and, if you have an insatiable appetite for sweet things, this is going to be your new favourite hangout.

Café J'Adore, a dessert lounge at Booval, held its soft opening over the weekend.

It's owned by Adrian Singh who opened Aaliyas on Limestone St years ago, then sold it.

Now he's taken over the space once occupied by Café 43 on Brisbane Rd and the menu is one decadent offering.

Crepes covered with caramelised banana, chocolate flourless tarts, handmade individual chocolates and warmed butterscotch sauce are just some of the mouth-watering items you'll find on the menu.

Mr Singh's favourite dish is his signature J'Adore Dessert Tower, otherwise known as "death by chocolate". It's packed with handmade chocolate balls filled with freshly made creams, alongside brownies, spoons made of chocolate and more.

While some items can be prepared two days in advance, Mr Singh and his team will spend four hours preparing for service every day.

The 29-year-old chef, with 13 years' experience, has four hot dishes on offer too including steak and black pasta made with squid ink, but he's not chasing the dinner market.

"We're hoping to become an after-dinner destination," Mr Singh said.

"There's a real gap in the market when it comes to desserts in Ipswich and we're hoping people will go for a nice dinner, then stop in here for dessert.

"I've noticed there's a demand among ladies in particular who want that high-quality, high tea, decadent kind of experience so that's what we're offering.

"We make everything in-house from scratch. We make chocolate moulds, all our cakes, all our sauces, literally everything is made from scratch."

Mr Singh has warned customers not to get too attached to the dishes because they are all a work in progress.

Each day his creativity flows and new ideas come to mind.

"That's what I missed about owning a restaurant," he said.

"Now if I think of something in the middle of the night, I can just come in here and make it in the morning."

The opening of Café J'Adore in Booval has created six new jobs.

Mr Singh said he was now in the process of teaching his staff how to perfectly prepare and present each of his dishes.

The dessert lounge is located at 132 Brisbane Rd, Booval and will open seven days a week, until late.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  dessert food ipswich

Polair, stingers used in high speed chase on Warrego Hwy

Polair, stingers used in high speed chase on Warrego Hwy

The driver allegedly failed to stop and continued to travel at high speed.

  • Crime

  • 5th Jun 2017 12:00 PM

Why your water bill could be going up even more

Queenslanders could soon be paying even more for their water

New charging regime likely to come in to tackle $9b debt

REVEALED: Exciting new food experience opens in Ipswich

Owner and chef Adrian Singh has taken over the space once occupied by Café 43 on Brisbane Rd and the menu is one decadent offering.

The restaurant opened its doors for the first time on the weekend

Swanbank station revival will cut your power bill: Govt

Energy Minister Mark Bailey at Swanbank today.

SWANBANK E gas-fired power station is back online

Local Partners

'Children were being pushed over razor wire by parents'

Ipswich's unbelievable connection to the United Nations reveals brave, horrifying story of one amazing woman

League legends doing great work off the field

LEGEND: Petero Civoniceva to meet fans at Riverlink at 11am on Saturday morning.

Petero Civoniceva and other greats set to meet the fans at Riverlink

Best of Boonah on display

PLACE TO BE: Checking out the ever-popular cattle display at the Boonah Show.

Annual show is embracing the next generation this year

Things to do this weekend

DON'T MISS: Legends of League game at North Ipswich Reserve.

What's on in Ipswich

One problem making dressed-up ladies dirty at Ipswich Cup

Women queuing for the ladies toilet at the Ipswich Cup.

EVENT organisers are tackling problems head-on after complaints

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

BIZARRE video footage showing Australian singer Shannon Noll feeding a woman with a shoe has emerged overnight.

Judah wows judges to earn spot in next round of The Voice

Crowd favourite Judah Kelly takes the stage.

The Voice favourite through to the next round.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Lifestyle Block Requiring Small Reno

52 Hanlon Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 2 AUCTION - On Site...

Have you been looking for that great lifestyle block but you don't want to be living out of town. The home presents on over 1 hectare block that is fully fenced...

EXCEPTIONAL CHARACTER RESIDENCE WITH 5 BEDROOMS

35 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 2 $489,000

Hidden behind the lovely gardens is another one of Flinders View hidden gems. Purposely built back in the early 1960's by a prominent local cork merchant who...

Premier position &amp; Premier sized 537m block.

18 Beaufortia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 459,000

This designer inspired property has recently been completed by Bold Homes and now proudly offered for sale. Fully appointed with all the extras you would expect...

Are you looking for a Potential Development Opportunity?

16-22 Ipswich Boonah Road, Purga 4306

Residential Land 0 0 $1,300,000

18.426 Acres (7.46 hectares) $1.3million negotiable This acreage property is a standout, waiting to be snapped up by an astute Developer. Positioning of one...

Private Sanctuary, Central Location!

9 Petaine Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated on a 620m2 corner block, on one side we have the serine June Court with only 8 properties and the other side one of Raceview’s quietest, majority owner...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES DICTATE IMMEDIATE SALE

41 Nixon Drive, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 Auction 16/6/17 @...

Currently tenanted at $340 p/w this brick and tile home will offer buyers significant returns on their investment. The owner's instructions are clear this must be...

SUPER LOW MAINTENANCE 4 BED 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!

9A Stephenson Street, Sadliers Crossing 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Finally, a near new super low maintenance four built-in bedroom with ensuite family home that it not located in a high rental, low owner occupied area. This four...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $319,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

2024sqm + TWO TITLES in PRESTIGE SUBURB

8 Macrae Street, Woodend 4305

House 4 1 2 $535,000

GRAND OLD HOME ON RARE HALF ACRE INNER CITY HIGH DEMAND LOCATION TWO SEPARATE TITLES ALLOW POTENTIAL FOR RE-ALIGNMENT or SUBDIVISION BRIEF WALK TO BOYS...

PRIME BLOCK IN THE YAMANTO INDUSTRIAL HUB

47-49 Belar Street, Yamanto 4305

Commercial Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block ... $369,000 + GST

Site Area - 2426 m2 Zoning - Medium Industry Elevated Vacant Block Site Is Fully Fenced DA Approved for 2 x Sheds approximately 198 m2 each Looking to relocate...

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Revealing maps show sun setting on mining in Ipswich

REVEALING: Maps from 2011 and 2017 show the way mining has diminished in Ipswich over a six-year-period. The green represents exploration permits, red stands for mining lease and blue for mineral development licence.

Pahlke hails certainty for residents and 'Armageddon lifting'

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!