REVEALED: Exciting new food experience opens in Ipswich

Owner and chef Adrian Singh has taken over the space once occupied by Café 43 on Brisbane Rd and the menu is one decadent offering.

CHOC-A-HOLICS, brace yourselves.

A new business has opened in Ipswich and, if you have an insatiable appetite for sweet things, this is going to be your new favourite hangout.

Café J'Adore, a dessert lounge at Booval, held its soft opening over the weekend.

It's owned by Adrian Singh who opened Aaliyas on Limestone St years ago, then sold it.

Now he's taken over the space once occupied by Café 43 on Brisbane Rd and the menu is one decadent offering.

Crepes covered with caramelised banana, chocolate flourless tarts, handmade individual chocolates and warmed butterscotch sauce are just some of the mouth-watering items you'll find on the menu.

Mr Singh's favourite dish is his signature J'Adore Dessert Tower, otherwise known as "death by chocolate". It's packed with handmade chocolate balls filled with freshly made creams, alongside brownies, spoons made of chocolate and more.

While some items can be prepared two days in advance, Mr Singh and his team will spend four hours preparing for service every day.

The 29-year-old chef, with 13 years' experience, has four hot dishes on offer too including steak and black pasta made with squid ink, but he's not chasing the dinner market.

"We're hoping to become an after-dinner destination," Mr Singh said.

"There's a real gap in the market when it comes to desserts in Ipswich and we're hoping people will go for a nice dinner, then stop in here for dessert.

"I've noticed there's a demand among ladies in particular who want that high-quality, high tea, decadent kind of experience so that's what we're offering.

"We make everything in-house from scratch. We make chocolate moulds, all our cakes, all our sauces, literally everything is made from scratch."

Mr Singh has warned customers not to get too attached to the dishes because they are all a work in progress.

Each day his creativity flows and new ideas come to mind.

"That's what I missed about owning a restaurant," he said.

"Now if I think of something in the middle of the night, I can just come in here and make it in the morning."

The opening of Café J'Adore in Booval has created six new jobs.

Mr Singh said he was now in the process of teaching his staff how to perfectly prepare and present each of his dishes.

The dessert lounge is located at 132 Brisbane Rd, Booval and will open seven days a week, until late.