Exciting new cafe in Springfield

Café 63 Springfield is ready to serve Springfield locals great coffee, cakes and according to the owner an awesome breakfast menu.

Café owner Hari Rana Bhat said the café took two years to get off the ground.

"There was a lot of red tape to get through, because where we are now is where some parking space was," he said.

"Asking for approval from council took some time but we are finally here."

Cafe 63 staff at Springfield Fair

Mr Rana Bhat owns another Café 63 at Graceville and has been in the hospitality industry for 12 years.

"We decided to open up one here at Springfield because of the great community, the size and of the business potential," he said.

"I saw there was a hole in market around here for a great breakfast place where people could come to early in the morning."

The café will open at 5.30am on Monday and Tuesday closing at 5pm and will close at 9pm Wednesday - Sunday.

"We do great meals, when it comes to our price point, we're very reasonable," Mr Rhana Bhat said.

"We have a really varied menu, we serve breakfast, lunch and dinner offering pretty much everything a customer could want."

The café menu has some interesting names for their products. Their scrambled eggs mix with crispy diced bacon & melted cheddar cheese, hash brown and toast is named after Australian model Elle 'The Body' Macpherson.

It hasn't been smooth sailing for the café from the outset. The café which was originally planned to open at the end of February but was postponed due to maintenance issues.

"With the recent rain, we had to make sure that maintenance was all done properly before we opened," Mr Rhana Bhat said.

"We've been really excited to open, and we can't wait to serve Springfield."

You can check out Café 63 at Springfield Fair and you can keep up with them on Facebook.