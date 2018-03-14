Exciting mega store opening at major Ipswich shopping centre

A Japanese mega chain is opening its second Ipswich store.

A Japanese mega chain is opening its second Ipswich store.

JAPANESE discount store Daiso will open a new store at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

The store's grand opening is planned for the end of this month opening a new world for some Ipswich shoppers.

This will be the second Daiso store in Ipswich after the discount giant opened at Town Centre Redbank Plains in December 2016.

Daiso is growing in popularity in Australia and is known for almost everything in store being $2.80.

Signage has already gone up on the temporary walls inside the shopping centre.

Riverlink announced the new store opening this morning saying excited shoppers should keep an eye out for any events organised for the grand opening.

At the Redbank Plains opening Daiso gave away $500 worth of 'Daiso Dollar' vouchers.

Shoppers who turned out for the grand opening also had the chance of winning free products.

In Australia, Daiso stocks more than 15,000 lines of products from food, beauty, stationary to kitchen, cleaning products and more.

The discount giant says 95% of the products found in store will cost just $2.80.

Daiso first arrived in Australia in 2013.

Since 33 stores have opened across four states.

In Queensland there are 13 stores at Cairns, Chermside, Myer Centre Brisbane, Adelaide St Brisbane, Carindale, Indooroopilly, Redbank Plains, Sunnybank Plaza, Sunnybank Hills, Mt Gravatt, Australia Fair, Willows Townsville and Robina.