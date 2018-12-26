Exciting line-up locked in for free New Year's Eve party

IPSWICH families are set to celebrate New Year's Eve in style with an exciting line-up of entertainment planned for Len Johnson Oval.

Gates open at 5pm on Monday, December 31 with celebrations from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

There will be on-stage entertainment, carnival rides, face painters, scrumptious food and a fireworks finale.

The free celebration is the culmination of an extended festive season line-up which included the city's first Christmas Wonderland display at Nerima Gardens.

On-stage entertainment will include:

Larrikin Puppets: The puppets perform a fun and exciting family show of songs, skits, jokes and interactive games that will keep people of all ages delighted and entertained.

Nickelodeon Paw Patrol: Paw Patrol's star rescue pups Police Pup Chase, Fire Dog Marshall and Ryder work together to protect the Adventure Bay community, believing that "no job is too big, no pup is too small".

Nickelodeon Shimmer and Shine: Fans of twin sensation Shimmer and Shine will delve into the magical world of Zahramay Falls. Let them take you on a dazzling adventure as they shimmer and shine their way into your hearts.

Lure, Top 40 Band: Put your dancing shoes as Lure rocks the stage with an extensive collection of popular songs, smooth jazz and groovy tunes from past and present.

Joel - One Man Magic Show: A must see for anyone who loves magic. Join in the fun with this interactive, live experience as magician Joel Fenton amazes, surprises and astounds.

Families are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets. It is an alcohol free event and bags will be checked upon entry. The fireworks finale begins at 9.20pm and local residents are reminded to ensure their pets are safe and secure during the duration of the fireworks.

For more information visit pswich.qld.gov.au/