Exciting Jets young brigade to fire up Ipswich’s Cup bid

“Strong and fit’’ Ipswich Jets captain Nat Neale will have an important role this season leading the next generation of young footballers. Picture: Rob Williams

FORGET the heat and humidity, the Ipswich Jets are ready to fire up as they prepare for some beneficial Intrust Super Cup trials.

Head coach Keiron Lander is encouraged by the work effort of his 40-strong squad, who have been back training nearly three weeks since the Christmas break.

"We're progressing really well now,'' Lander said.

The Jets trial schedule includes a March 6 match at the North Ipswich Reserve against the PNG Hunters, in conjunction with the gala All-Stars encounter.

Before that, the Jets have arranged games against the Sunshine Coast (February 20) and Souths Logan a week later.

Ipswich Jets coach Keiron Lander. Picture: Josh Woning

With the recent hot conditions, Lander said his players were being closely watched, especially those who work before coming to training.

"It's something we monitor,'' Lander said. "Our coaching staff understand that the majority, if not all, come from tough jobs.

"It's just being able to monitor their performance and knowing too that a player might be putting in but fatigues a bit earlier because of the heat.

"Hydration, etc is important and that's for our coaches to pick that up early enough but also to communicate with our players.''

The Jets spiritual leader was confident the Jets pre-season was achieving what he hoped, having resumed training before Christmas.

"I don't think we're really been behind the eight-ball,'' he said, positive last year's COVID issues were behind the squad.

"As a matter of fact, it's getting back into some normality.

"I wasn't surprised how we come back after Christmas.

"I thought a lot of our players understand what they need to do to prepare for off-season so I was very happy with where they are at.''

Nemani Valekapa. Picture: Bradley Cooper

While Lander has faith in senior players like captain Nat Neale, Tyson Lofipo and Nemani Valekapa, he has tipped a new breed of footballers to seize their opportunities this season.

"The exciting part is I think we will see a lot of fresh faces and new kids (aged 18-22), particularly young people, get an opportunity at some point,'' the coach said.

"A lot of those young fellas are coming on really well and will push for spots at some point, particularly with an injury and suspension. Hopefully it's not really our caper anyway but it does happen.

"And some of our senior fellas are at the back end of their careers.''

But as for how "strong and fit'' Neale is going, Lander said "it would take a fair effort for someone to knock him off his perch''.

"He'll go when he's ready,'' Lander said.

"And for those young fellas coming through, (it's valuable) being able to learn from those senior players.''

Lander said the first three to four weeks back were focusing on the fundamental skills before testing his squad's progress in upcoming trials.

"It's working together and being able to put those attributes into a full game,'' Lander said.

"It's going to be exciting knowing where we are at and where we need to take our players, where we need to be better.''

The Jets are currently training Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Their first Intrust Super Cup match is against the Townsville Blackhawks at the North Ipswich Reserve on March 20.

The seasoned sportsman said the March 6 gala day would provide a welcome boost for regional football helping local clubs.

"Corey (Kirk) and his team and Ian Lacey jumped on board to support it,'' Lander said.

"It can only benefit Ipswich.''

Lander also enjoyed his recent break in south west Queensland, catching up with family and friends.