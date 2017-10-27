Exciting ideas to welcome more visitors

Harry Wever from The Old Church Bed and Breakfast. Harry is expanding the business to the adjoining property which will be called Milford Farm.

LOCATED in Milford, just outside of Boonah, stands a 143-year-old church behind a blooming Jacaranda Tree.

For more than a century it was a place where worshippers would gather to hear the messages of God.

Today though, the historic church has been transformed into a quaint bed and breakfast, offering tourists to the Scenic Rim region a unique accommodation experience.

The blooming jacaranda tree and church. Ashleigh Howarth

Harry Wever is the current owner and operator of the Old Church Bed and Breakfast. He bought the premise roughly seven years ago.

The previous owner had already made some renovations to the church, by placing a number of bedrooms in an annex on the second storey.

The front of the church has been transformed into a cosy living area with lounge chairs, a wood heater and a dining table.

ORIGINAL FEATURES: The beautiful interior in the Old Church Bed and Breakfast at Milford, which still contains many of the church's original timber. Ashleigh Howarth

Since buying the property, Mr Wever had a clear vision of how he would like to add to the charm of the building.

"The church was made by locals from all local timbers, which you can still see. The original floor boards are still in place and the alter is still here, even though I have moved it slightly,” Mr Wever said.

"When I built the three extra bedrooms, I did so at the back of the church. You can still see the original timber from the outside of the church in the new kitchen area.

"I basically built the extension by myself. I put in about 5000 nails. People ask me how do I know that and I say it's because I went and bought them.”

The three bedrooms provide a peaceful and relaxing space for tourists and even locals to come and unwind. Each bedroom has their own ensuite, balcony and views of either the garden or the mountains.

Mr Wever also built a small deck where visitors can sit and enjoy the sunshine.

The B&B certainly receive plenty of visitors, mainly from Brisbane and Ipswich.

"Every second weekend I have groups of people booked in to come and stay,” Mr Wever said.

"We have people from Brisbane who want to come and spend a weekend in the country side, and we also have people who are here for weddings, functions or parties.”

With the church's success, Mr Wever has now set his sights on expanding to welcome more tourists to the region.

"I bought the farm which is behind the church. It's 60 acres of land and was a stud farm,” he said.

"My aim is to repair 20 acres of vegetation and plant more trees to attract more wildlife.

"I will also have recreation space in the sense of walking tracks.

"I would like to dedicate some of this space for campers and caravanners to come and stay and explore the region.

"As the farm has plenty of horse stables, people will can bring their horses as well.

"I have been a qualified vet for more than 40 years, and with me living on site as well, you can be assured your horses will have the best care available.”

While his dream will take time, Mr Wever is determined to make this a reality and a number one destination for tourists who want to experience something different in the Scenic Rim.