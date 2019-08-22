Exciting footy carnival arena to help Eagles in final quest

AUSSIE RULES: With his team still buzzing after their 27-4 preliminary final victory, Ipswich Eagles coach Rex Watts was keen to keep this week's routine as close to normal as possible.

"We're looking good and there's a lot of positivity around the club with the girls,'' he said.

"We're trying to stay very focused. We're not changing anything out of the normal . . . it just steps up another level.

"What we've doing all year has been working so we'll just stick to that.''

However, he said playing at a major women's footy carnival at Yeronga would give his players extra reason to be motivated.

The Eagles v Hinterland QFAW Division 2 North grand final is one of a number of season deciders at the same venue showcasing the best female QFA and QAFL teams this year.

Hinterland finished on top after the regular season with 10 wins and four losses. The Ipswich Eagles team playing in their first grand final won 10 games.

The grand final will also be played under different time rules with each quarter 13 minutes plus stoppages, rather than regular 15 minutes with no time on.

That means on Sunday, the clock will stop for injuries, after teams score and other stoppages during the game.

"With this in place it's even ground,'' Watts said.

Against Moorooka under the Limestone Park lights, Watts was impressed with his team's commitment from the first of three goals booted by Sam Chisholm.

"It was our endeavour to move the ball, very quick,'' he said.

"Our run and our skills to switch the play and look for players. I just thought our movement of the ball was very good and our defensive part was fantastic - the tackling and the defence of the girls.''

Experienced duo Lara Boon and Stephanie Cockerill-Wright were defensive standouts.

Having beaten competition leaders Hinterland once from three encounters this season, Watts knows his team can get the job done.

"If we can get it out to the midfield and get it forward straight away, we can unsettle teams very quickly,'' he said.

Despite some expected soreness from their preliminary final, Watts expected the extra day to give his players more time to recover.

Sunday's grand final starts at 10am.

As for multi-talented player, club official and junior manager Anne O'Donnell preparing another terrific banner for his team, Watts said Eagles fans would have to wait and see on Sunday.

"She's just fantastic. She does a lot for the club,'' Watts said.