Exciting chaser heading to next level

DOGWATCH

GERARD Bowe’s accomplished chaser Final Plea has gone to the next level as a two and a half year old, outrunning a quality fifth grade final over the 520 metres.

Final Plea clocked a personal best in a flying 30.27 for a six length win last Saturday night over a field including Flying Jet, Mrs Sing, Ricolina Girl and Jaydo’s Jet - all recent winners at the track.

Bowe had gone on record after the dog ran .09 outside the 395 metre Albion Park track record saying he was set to breakthrough over the 520 metres this winter. Off Saturday’s performance, he wasn’t wrong.

Drawn box eight and a hit and miss beginner, Final Plea was expected to ping the lids and cross a field of renowned early speed dogs.

Once he hit the top at the first turn it was all but over. His run home has always been huge, and he only went further in front the longer the race went.

Bowe will turn his attention to the Albion Park Winter Carnival with Final Plea.

If the dog can replicate last Saturday night’s run, he’ll be a huge player in races as high up as the Group One Brisbane Cup, where he may be joined by kennel mates Hirstglen and Bobby The Brute.

Molly Anne proves ‘exciting’ call

DARREN Johnstone went on record three weeks ago declaring Molly Anne was the most exciting stayer he had ever trained. The only problem was at that stage she hadn’t contested a race beyond the 520 metres.

The trainer is a man to trust.

Three weeks later, the lightly raced two-year-old is two from two over the 630 metres at Ipswich, improving from 37.63 her first time around to 37.04, just .4 outside multiple track record holder Champagne Sally’s mark.

Johnstone must have been tempted to throw her in the deep end and give her a crack at the Listed dashing Corsair over the 710 at Albion Park this week. But he has taken the sensible approach and saved her for a more attainable assignment before she faces the open class greyhounds.

Saturday’s performance was about as complete as they come, jumping well as she usually does to sit outside kennel mate Miss imperious before taking over around the bend.

Miss Imperious was able to stay within a length of her the first time they met but the sharp improvement from Molly Anne saw her draw more than five lengths clear in the run home.

Johnstone has one more restricted 630 metre race with Molly Anne on a Saturday night, which he will likely use in the next couple of weeks, otherwise the bitch may head to the 600 metres at Albion Park on a Monday night.

Either way she is a bitch on a steep upward curve that is well worth following.

Don’t forget about Miss Imperious either. Once Molly Anne clears out of the 630 metres on Saturday night the kennel mate looks set to break the run of ten straight placings for the kennel.

Fresh is Best for Cage to Rattle

HUSBAND and wife training tandem Alan and Casey Dargusch have to be applauded for their training efforts with Cage to Rattle, who after three months off the scene came out and ran 25.03 in the mixed third/fourth grade on Tuesday, beating a talented field in clearly the time of the day.

The bitch who boasts a good record at the track and trip was left safe in betting behind Tony Brett’s Valentino Fox which jumped in the red ($1.90), Aerobic Tank and Maywyn Onyx also far shorter than the $10 you got about Cage To Rattle.

Cage to Rattle has won the majority of her nine wins over the 431 metre Ipswich trip and although she’s capable over further expect the Dargusch’s to keep her over her favoured journey.

The opposition won’t get any easier after the win but if she can improve on what she showed first-up, she can tango with anyone at the trip.

Johnstone jumpstarts Jilliby Caz’ Queensland career

LEADING male premiership trainer Darren Johnstone has brought reinforcements from NSW.

Owner Scott Eaton brought Tuesday 520 metre winner Jilliby Caz, among others, to the red hot Johnstone kennel.

It looks like it’s going to be a happy marriage after the debut win.

It was a gritty performance from the former Wentworth Park winner who was posted three wide the trip from box eight.

There were numerous occasions where the dog could have crashed for the rail or been checked but she was happy to sit outside the leaders and do it the tough way forging clear by two lengths in the straight.

Johnstone has clearly done his due diligence at the track with the bitch who looked like she’d been there her whole life. Watch for marked improvement from her 30.82 win and she settles in to her new surrounds in the sunshine state.

It’s worth noting Jilliby Caz was also first up for 80 days and still had the fitness to cover ground and go home stronger than the rest.

Frog’s Hollow full of ability

VETERAN trainer Peter Wilson looks to have unearthed a youngster sure to give him plenty of reasons to get up in the morning.

Frog’s Hollow was a 24.99 winner on debut last Saturday, off and gone for a five-length win.

The son of Fernando Bale and Bay Of Pearls turned two this week. Despite the exciting win, Frog’s Hollow showed he was still very green running wide down the back and again using a lot of the track in the straight. Look out when Wilson puts some polish on him.

Well done to punters who found the commodity on the fourth line of betting at $11, a price that definitely won’t be on offer next time Wilson turns him out.