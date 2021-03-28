Excitement builds as 20,000 sqm retail hub to open early

Yamanto Central shopping centre will open on April 8. Ipswich councillors were given a tour of the site on Friday.

A MAJOR Ipswich shopping complex will open ahead of schedule in under two weeks with anchor tenants Coles and Kmart almost ready to welcome its first customers.

The 20,000 sqm Yamanto Central shopping centre will launch on April 8 with a grand opening to be held later in the year when the retail hub is fully completed.

Once finished, it will be home to 50 speciality stores, a health and wellness precinct and an outdoor dining space capable of fitting 300 people.

Render of dining precinct in Yamanto Central shopping centre.

The basement level of the centre will be home to Rackley Swimming school and a Hiit Republic fitness studio.

A Club Lime gym will be located on level one and the centre will also feature a medical centre and pharmacy.

It is being developed by JMK Retail, which is the centre management arm of Kelly Consolidated Pty Ltd.

JMK Retail general manager Vicki Leavy said this “sneak peek” early next month was hotly anticipated by local residents.

“The centre will be the region’s biggest community hub offering a broad mix of retail outlets as well as a health and wellness precinct and an outdoor dining area that will accommodate up to 300 people,” Ms Leavy said.

Ms Leavy said COVID-19 had allowed builders to fast track the development and complete construction ahead of schedule.

“Conversely smaller non-essential businesses have been forced into a tailspin, giving them no option but to redirect all of their human resources and efforts towards dealing with COVID related impacts which has affected their opening progress,” she said.

“Despite all of this, and to everyone’s credit, we’re still on track for our grand opening in mid-2021.

“Traders that are sufficiently agile will open either on time on the eighth or progressively over the following weeks leading up to our grand opening.

“Our team of specialist consultants has worked incredibly hard with our national and local businesses to enable them to start swinging their doors open in preparation for our grand opening event.

“We liken the impact of COVID on Yamanto Central to that of playing ‘pass the parcel as a child’.

“The present is being unwrapped slowly but as each layer is revealed there is the added delight of more retailers opening, showcasing what they have on offer and how customers can benefit from their special launch offerings.”

Coles and Kmart will open their doors from 7am and Ms Leavy said care has been taken to ensure stores and the wider centre offer the “highest levels of hygiene and safety possible” with new COVID-19 cases in Brisbane.

“When fully open, the centre will boast some of the country’s leading brands and provide the broader community with a hyper convenient shopping and lifestyle destination that will also become the central hub for the region, offering all the advantages of a subregional centre,” she said.

“Following our early opening on April 8, retailers will open in a progressive manner culminating in our originally planned mid-year grand opening celebration event to officially launch Yamanto Central and open the highly anticipated outdoor dining precinct.

“Combine this with the centre’s undercover outdoor dining precinct, we are expecting that Yamanto Central will become one of the leading shopping hubs for Ipswich and the broader community for many years to come

“The Yamanto Central outdoor dining precinct is one of the key elements of the new centre and I believe it is going to change the way our residents connect, mingle and dine in Ipswich.”

