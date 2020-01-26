Excitement building among Liverpool’s army of supporters

Long-suffering Liverpool fans have one hand on the Premier League title with their team holding an unassailable lead heading into the home straight.

The club has been in superb form and if they continue on their winning ways will complete a season from heaven. After winning the Champions League last year the Reds remain undefeated in their Premier League push. Most teams rely on a superstar striker but Liverpool are stacked with players that perform at a high level for a long time. Manager Jurgen Kloop has to take a lot of the credit as he has moulded this team into a world class unit. Liverpool has 14 games left and barring an absolute tragedy will be crowned the kings of England.

Longtime fans (which I am one off) can finally say that we have won the League in its current format (started 1992) after some near misses in the past. You’ll Never Walk Alone.

Strange things can happen in a soccer game but no one could believe what they witnessed recently in a Turkish 2nd division game. A penalty was given to Ergene Velimese in the 90th minute against Usakspor. Their striker stepped up in hope of blasting it into the net but Usakspor keeper Ersin Aydin had other ideas. He brilliantly saved the shot sparking wild celebrations until players heard the referee’s whistle. He waved the save away and pulled out a yellow card saying Aydin had come off his line. Take two went the same way with Aydin saving the shot, however, they would hear the whistle once more with the referee again saying the keeper had come off his line.

Aydin received another yellow card, so was shown red and sent off. With Usakspor having no substitutes left it was defender Levent Aktug who pulled the gloves on and was given the chance to become the hero. You guessed it. He saved the third attempt with an acrobatic dive. The old adage you never give up.

HEROES

1. Nick Kyrgios - I don’t normally have him on this list but credit where it is due. He showed his softer side by donating to bushfire victims and has been saying all the right things. Let’s hope he can keep it together at the Australian Open.

2. Brett Kaatz - The Norths Tiger and Ipswich Jet forward was known as a tough man on the field but has a family first side off by recently getting his wife and two sons’ names inked on his body.

VILLAINS

1. West Indies Cricket - how the mighty have fallen with the once kings of cricket losing to Ireland in their first T20 clash.

SPORTING BIRTHDAYS

1. Mary Lou Retton - American Gymnast who won Gold at the 1984 Olympics.

2. Luis Suarez - Uruguayan Soccer player who had a stint with EPL Powerhouse Liverpool but now plays with Barcelona.

ON THIS DAY

1. 1973 - George Foreman TKOs Joe Frazier in Rd 2 to win the WBC and WBA Heavyweight Titles.

2. 1988 - West Indian great Brian Lara makes his first class debut.

3. 1989 - Superbowl XXIII was won by the San Francisco 49ers with Wide Receiver Jerry Rice getting MVP honours.