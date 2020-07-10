Excited passengers take off from Adelaide to Brisbane

Passengers have arrived in Queensland after boarding the first flight from Adelaide to Brisbane.

The first passengers to fly from Adelaide to Queensland without having to quarantine have arrived in Brisbane.

From midday today, people were able to enter Queensland from South Australia without having to quarantine for 14 days in the Sunshine State.

People travelling in the opposite direction, from Queensland to SA, have not been required to quarantine here since mid-June.

Among the 150 passengers on today's Qantas flight, which took off at 10.45am and landed in Brisbane at 1.20pm, were excited families and individuals who jumped at the chance to see their loved ones for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Andrew Belair and Michelle Woolford, and their three children Charlotte, 10, Melanie, 7, and Daniel, 4, quickly snapped up tickets as soon as they became available.

Travellers at Adelaide Airport waiting to leave for Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Kelly Barnes

"We have grandparents that we're desperate to see... (and) who are desperate to see the kids," Ms Woolford said.

"I feel safe about it - I know that there's going to be some masks which will be interesting for the kids.

"We're just really glad to be getting back on a plane again."

The family plans to spend five days catching up with Mr Belair's parents Lynn and Terry at Redcliffe, north of Brisbane.

Charlotte said she was "excited" about the trip.

"Because I get to see my grandparents," she said.

Matt Austin, 51, of Somerton Park, also had a special reason for jumping on the plane - his two daughters Avalon, 26, and Danae, 23, both live in Brisbane and Avalon is pregnant with his first grandchild.

"I'm so excited to see them - it's been way too long," he said.

Andrew Belair and Michelle Woolford with their children Charlotte, Melanie and Daniel at Adelaide Airport waiting to leave for Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Kelly Barnes

Adelaide Airport managing director Mark Young said the atmosphere in the terminal was happy and relaxed.

"I think they're really excited by the fact that they can go and see friends and loved ones in Queensland and likewise we can see people from Brisbane come down here and visit their friends and relatives ... here in Adelaide," he said.

The lifting of border restrictions into Queensland marked yet another milestone in what will be a slow comeback for the aviation industry.

"We've got around about 10 per cent of our usual domestic volumes flying now," Mr Young said.

"Our plan and what we're seeing from forward airline schedules is that we might have around about half the normal volume by the end of this calendar year.

"That's terrific news for us - it means a number of the businesses that operate here ... can get back to something like normal work."

And for those thinking about flying, Mr Young had this message: "There are some really good, cheap airfares in the market right now and I encourage everyone to get onto the airline websites and just catch some of those cheap fares".

