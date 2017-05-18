Exchange rate favours Ipswich

HAVING A BLAST: USAF airmen (from left) Major Brian Myers, Senior Airman Daniel Robles, Staff Sergeant Joseph Odom (rear), Master Sergeant Bryan Bennett and Staff Sergeant Riccardo Griffin enjoy some downtime in Ipswich.

THEY came to Ipswich to teach RAAF technicians new ways to keep the C-17 heavy lift aircraft flying, but a group of United States Air Force technical staff learned how friendly Ipswich was last week.

The group of C-17 maintainers, drawn from USAF bases around the USA, including Hawaii and Alaska, spent a week living and working in Ipswich with technicians from Amberley's 36 Squadron.

While the visit had important implications for the RAAF and USAF as part of Operation Pacific Agility, there were also positives for the Ipswich economy.

Major Brian Myers, second in command of the USAF detachment, said the group stayed in the city, in hotel accommodation.

"We stayed for about seven nights in total, although there was a small advance party who arrived a couple of days earlier to set everything up,” Major Myers said.

With a heavy work schedule at Amberley, Maj Myers said the group had limited downtime, however they visited as much of the city as they could.

"We found everywhere we went, the whole city was very friendly and very hospitable towards us.”

Staff Sergeant Joseph Odom said visiting Ipswich was a big change from his home base in Alaska, bordering on the Arctic Circle.

"I am loving the daylight, it is good to have night and day at the moment,” Staff Sgt Odom said.

Another who has made the most of his visit was Master Sergeant Bryan Bennett, who was part of the advance party.

"I got here, we had dinner at the Mehfil restaurant, and then the Ipswich Festival was on, there was a band playing and people dancing, I also saw the lantern parade, it was an awesome experience,” Master Sgt Bennett said.

"But I also love the architecture and the stonework, it is great to get out and just walk around.”

Being at Amberley from 6am-5pm, Maj Myers said the group was not able to travel much outside the CBD, but they appreciated the welcome they received.

"We would like to say a big thank you to the people of the city, this community is so welcoming, and the food is so good.

"It was like coming home, everyone spoke the same language, it was like the mid-west, only Down Under, we were in a foreign country, but we were completely welcome.”