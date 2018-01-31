Police confirm excavation to find Beaumont children

The Beaumont children’s disappearance sparked one of the largest scale police investigations in Australian history.

AN ADELAIDE industrial site which has long been linked to the cold case of the missing Beaumont children will be excavated starting on Friday, police have confirmed.

Police said a forward command post will established on the New Castalloy site at North Plympton with digging to commence at 8am.

The beginning of excavation works follows the emergence of new information and evidence which was described as the "best lead that there has ever been".

The case of the missing Beaumont children - Jane, 9, Arna, 7, and Grant, 4 - shocked the nation after they vanished from Glenelg beach on January 26, 1966.

The site, once owned by Adelaide businessman Harry Phipps, was originally searched in 1966 and again in 2013.

Major Crime detectives reportedly admitted in 2013 that Mr Phipps was not a suspect while claiming allegations implicating him had been investigated and discounted. Mr Phipps died in 2004.