Examining the extraordinary life of insects

NEW EXHIBIT: Andrea Baumert Howard and Kylie Stevens have a new exhibition called Insect Architects which will be on display from June 21 to July 6 at Arttime Supplies. Rob Williams

THE homes that insects create for themselves will feature in a new art exhibition now open in Ipswich.

Artists Andrea Baumert Howard and Kylie Stevens are showcasing their paintings, sculptures and photographs at their exhibition, Insect Architects.

The homes insects create for themselves using only found objects and self-manufactured binding materials are in stark contrast to architecture of humans.

Their works will be on display at Arttime Supplies in the Top of Town from now until July 6, with an opening night on June 28.

While the pair have featured in exhibitions together in the past, this is their first collaboration together.

Ms Baumert Howard said there was lots of beauty surrounding insects.

"Both Kylie and I love nature and are very interested in homes that insects make for themselves, and how they transform from one insect into another," she said.

"This exhibition is highlighting the beauty in the ordinary. You see these insects all the time, and because they are so beautiful, it is something you want to examine further."

Ms Baumert Howard said one of her favourite insects are bees.

"I love the beehive because it is such a simple shape, but when you repeat it over and over again, it becomes something extraordinary."

Arttime Supplies is located at 203 Brisbane St, Ipswich.