Ex-PM’s daughter linked to Epstein video

The daughter of former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating has been dragged into the Jeffrey Epstein saga after footage showed a woman resembling her leaving the convicted paedophile's New York mansion in 2010.

A woman resembling Katherine Keating waves goodbye to Prince Andrew in the video published over the weekend, which shows the Duke of York peering out of the $113 million, nine-storey home just after the wealthy financier was spotted leaving on December 6, 2010.

At the time, Epstein had recently been released from prison after serving only 13 months as part of a 2008 plea bargain. The 66-year-old was arrested again in July this year on sex trafficking charges but was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 20 in an apparent suicide.

There is no suggestion that Ms Keating was aware of or involved in Mr Epstein's criminal activities.

Ms Keating was an advisor in Bob Carr's NSW Labor government and ran an international consulting business before moving to New York with her sister Alexandra in 2010.

She is currently the chief sustainability and strategy officer at management firm Maverick, whose client roster includes Paul McCartney, U2, Madonna, Britney Spears, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj.

She previously worked at youth media and broadcasting company Vice, as a host and producer for the Viceland TV channel and as publisher of its philanthropic and advocacy arm Vice Impact.

"I'm extremely political and it bothers me enormously to see political figures in the 21st century rolling back the clock on so many of these big issues that you think we're well beyond," Ms Keating told The Australian in a 2017 interview about her activism.

Ms Keating also hosted a YouTube interview series for The Huffington Post called One On One, which in 2014 featured Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend who is alleged to have helped procure underage "sex slaves".

In the accompanying article written by Ms Keating for The Huffington Post website, she describes Ms Maxwell as a "passionate deep-sea diver" who "devotes considerable energy to raising awareness and focusing attention on the issues surrounding oceans".

"Ghislaine Maxwell is a British philanthropist and the founder of the TerraMar Project, a nonprofit organization dedicated to building a global community that will advocate for the world's oceans and high seas," Ms Keating wrote.

"Ghislaine believes there is no better or more important place for these issues to come to a head than the United Nations, but what has been lacking is a big movement from the global community."

Ms Keating did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

