Ex-Pie turns up heat on KFC SuperCoach players

Get your skates on.

After being a super player for 16 seasons at Collingwood and GWS, Heath Shaw is ready to dominate in KFC SuperCoach.

Shaw, who retired at the end of last season, was a popular selection in Australia's biggest and best fantasy game and one of the few players to score more than 200 points in a game (against the Bulldogs in 2016).

Now he's ready to school thousands of fantasy coaches, and pass on some expert advice to today's AFL guns (tip 1: there's no shame in stepping out of the goalsquare to score some extra points from a behind kick-in).

Shaw, and former Brisbane Broncos star Corey Parker, will be the faces of KFC SuperCoach AFL and NRL in 2021, calling on all footy fans to take on their friends and family in a bid to win $50,000 cash and other great prices.

"I'm rapt to be taking the mantle as the new KFC SuperCoach AFL ambassador. As the old saying goes, he who dares, wins," said Shaw, who has signed with local footy side East Keilor for this season.

"The top prize for each code is $50,000. That's 50,000 very good reasons to play. And just as many reasons why you wouldn't want to lose. I'm already thinking about all my dares when I beat my mates."

BEGINNER'S GUIDE: HOW TO JOIN KFC SUPERCOACH ACTION

CHEAT SHEET: PICK A KFC SUPERCOACH TEAM IN 10 MINUTES

One of the 50,000 reasons Heath Shaw doesn’t want to lose in KFC SuperCoach.

NRL ambassador Corey Parker said he was "pumped to be back on board for a second year with KFC SuperCoach".

"It's always good fun to be a part of, and hopefully with a more regular season I can start creating my team now, and begin planning the stitch-ups for all those people I'm going to beat," he said.

News Corp Australia national sports editor Matt Kitchin said more than 400,000 Australians signed up to play KFC SuperCoach AFL and NRL last season, despite a disrupted football calendar.

"The KFC SuperCoach platform is the most popular and richest fantasy football game on offer in Australia," he said.

"Expect KFC SuperCoach to dominate pub banter and water cooler conversation as we head back to workplaces this season."

Heath Shaw was a star on the field for 16 seasons. Picture: Phil Hillyard

New features for 2021 include an "optimise" button to select the best team each week from your squad based on predicted scores; a player injury page; fresh design changes to make the game easier to play; and improvements to KFC SuperCoach Draft including new finals system options for league commissioners and adding an average draft pick for each player.

Participants can also gain access to a new world of stats and extra features via SuperCoach Plus - which covers all four games: SuperCoach AFL, NRL, Racing and BBL.

Register now and start picking your team at supercoach.com.au.

SUPER PLAYER TO SUPER COACH

Heath Shaw career games: 325

Career KFC SuperCoach average: 92.5

Best season: 2015 - av 112.6

Worst season: 2005 - av 72

Best game: 203 points v Western Bulldogs, 2016

Worst game: 20 points v Richmond, 2019

Originally published as Ex-Pie turns up heat on KFC SuperCoach players