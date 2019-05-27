Ex-Pet Suzi opens up on Magic weekend with Inglis

Suzi Taylor said the incident was no random meeting. Picture: Supplied. Free to use

Suzi Taylor said the incident was no random meeting. Picture: Supplied. Free to use

Reality TV star and ex-Penthouse Pet Suzi Taylor has opened up on her big weekend away with Greg Inglis.

The buxom controversy-prone Ms Taylor told the Bulletin yesterday she was "mentally not up to speaking" but released a statement via a friend on their NRL Magic Round bender when they met up in Brisbane two weeks ago.

The close friend of Ms Taylor's told the Bulletin the pair had not "hooked up" and she was "devastated" by any insinuation they might have.

"In regards to Greg Inglis, Suzi was helping a friend in need," her statement read.

"It was not a random meeting in a pub. She gave him a safe place to stay and made sure all his family and loved ones had a contact for him - and that he was in a safe environment away from the spotlight and external pressures.

"The relationship between Suzi and Greg is purely plationic, nothing more. Suzi would help anyone in need of helping."

She clarified they had met four years earlier at a NAIDOC Day event, celebrating the history of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Her decision to open up on her version comes after the Sunday Mail revealed Inglis had spent the NRL Magic Round weekend in a Brisbane riverside mansion with friends and Ms Taylor as frantic family, his girlfriend and South Sydney Rabbitohs officials tried to find him.

It was revealed he ended up back at the mansion after meeting Ms Taylor at the Osbourne Hotel in Fortitude Valley on the opening Thursday night of the rugby league festival.

It led to desperate attemps by his girlfriend Alyse Caccamo, sister, Souths boss Shane Richardson and Broncoes indigenous great Justin Hodges to try and track him down.

A witness at the house party claimed Ms Taylor had at one point said "Greg Inglis won't stop ringing me".

She spends her time between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

"Greg was at the Osbourne with his girlfriend and it seemed like he knew Suzi and they reconnected," the source told the Mail.

Taylor's statement yesterday added: "Suzi Taylor is herself - at this time as we speak - in a clinic for mental health and alcohol issues, caused by personal family matters and external pressures.

"Suzi has suffered from depression for many years. She has never got over the breaakdown of her marriage, having to move cities and being separate from her family and children.

"She hopes Greg Inglis is getting the help he needs, again, in a safe and respectful environment."

Inglis was recently admitted to a rehabilitation clinic. (AAP Image/Brendon Thorne)

Ms Taylor, who has been splitting her time between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, texted the Bulletin soon after she approved the release of statement to confirm she had okay-ed it.

She added: "I hope you don't mind receiving a call from my good friend Gez. I'm mentally not up to speaking with anyone at the present time. I hope you understand. Thank you, Suzi."

The house party witness claimed Inglis - who recently sensationally called time on his NRL career - had stayed until the Monday and seemed to want to escape the world for a few days.

Last week, it was revealed Inglis had been admitted to a rehabilitation clinic to treat alcohol and depression.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs club has previously asked for privacy for Inglis and said it would make no further comment.