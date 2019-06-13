Menu
Crime

Ex-partner charged with beauty queen’s murder

by Kate Kyriacou & Thomas Chamberlin
13th Jun 2019 4:28 PM
Detectives have charged the former partner of missing US woman and former beauty queen Priscilla Brooten with murder.

Mark Sheridan Waden, 43, was today taken into custody and charged by police investigating her disappearance.

Missing American woman Priscilla Brooten (right) and her blue Volkswagen Golf. Police are excavating the yard of a north Brisbane home as part of an investigation into the suspected murder of missing American woman Priscilla Brooten.
Police began excavating a Bracken Ridge home in recent days, saying at the time a 43-year-old man was assisting with inquiries. He was later released.

Ms Brooten, 46, was last seen in Bracken Ridge in July 2018.

The US citizen had lived in Brisbane for about six years and was involved in dancing and online gaming.

Homicide detectives are excavating at a property at Denham St, Bracken Ridge as part of the Priscilla Brooten cold case. 9th June 2019. Brisbane AAP Image/Richard Gosling
Police say they believe Ms Brooten was in a relationship with Mr Waden for about a year.

Officers remain on scene at the Denham St address as part of a seven-day crime scene warrant.

bracken ridge murder

