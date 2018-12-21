Ex-lover wreaked revenge on wrong car

A MEAN-SPIRITED act on his former lover's car backfired when Richard Hill targeted the wrong vehicle.

The court heard Hill deflated the tyres of a stranger's car that he wrongly believed had been used in an attempt to run him over.

Hill let the air out of three tyres and bent a wiper blade after seeing the car parked at Goodna rail station.

But CCTV tracked the mean deed back to Hill, and led police to charge the disability pensioner.

Richard Vincent Hill, 56, from Goodna, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to wilful damage on April 4.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Krushka said police received a complaint about three car tyres being deflated and a windscreen wiper bent.

Police viewed CCTV footage taken of the rail station car park that shows Hill walking into the near vacant carpark at 11.55am and going to the car.

Hill is seen to do something with the tyres before walking off to catch a train.

When spoken to by police on July 2, Hill at first denied knowledge of the incident.

Magistrate David Shepherd clarified with defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin that the tyres were left deflated and not damaged.

"No, he did not use a knife. Yes, he deflated them," Mr Hoskin said.

"It was a case of mistaken identity. His belief was that the car belonged to an ex-partner who tried to run him over before. He bent back the windscreen wiper."

Mr Hoskin said Hill was on a disability pension and had no prior history for doing wilful damage.

"It was rather a childish thing to be doing," said Mr Shepherd.

He fined Hill $300.