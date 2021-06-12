Ex-lingerie gridiron girls kicking goals in business world

Two young Brisbane entrepreneurs who played gridiron together in America's former Lingerie Football League hope to score a touchdown with their latest venture - an app that aims to stop kids drowning in backyard pools.

Quincy Hewitt, 34, and Jayne Caldwell, 29 played several seasons in the LFL - which was rebranded as the Legends Football League and later Extreme Football League after a feminist backlash - winning the 2018 championship with the undefeated Chicago Bliss.

Retired gridiron girls Jayne Caldwell and Quincy Hewitt are kicking goals in the business world. Pic Annette Dew

After returning to Australia, they swapped their skimpy football kits for power suits and began kicking goals in the digital business world.

Queensland Brigade Legends Football League team media call at Skilled Park ahead of their game tomorrow night. Jayne Caldwell Pic by David Clark

Their Kangaroo Point-based company, Wakka Games, recently developed an app for a new Australian invention called Pool Angel, which uses cameras and artificial intelligence to put a 'virtual fence' around swimming pools.

The system, which has facial recognition capability, detects when an unattended child enters a pool area and sends an alert to the parent or carer's mobile phone. It can also warn if a child or adult has suffered a medical episode in or around the pool.

It was developed by Sydney electrical engineer Adam Wilson, who was using similar technology for asset tracking as part of his business.

Dismayed at the continuing high number of child drownings, he set about finding a way to harness the technology.

Chicago Bliss quarterback Jayne Caldwell. Picture: Supplied

"With the technology available to us today I knew there had to be more we could do to help prevent these drownings," Mr Wilson said.

"Our system is designed to provide an additional layer of protection against the most common causes, warning as early as possible when a child enters the pool area unexpectedly.

"Supervision is always going to be a big part of water safety but this device is for those moments when people are distracted, which happens in everyday life. Pool Angel is the extra set of eyes watching out for your child."

Quincy Hewitt and Jayne Caldwell promoting app based drowning detection system 'Pool Angel', Picture: Richard Walker

Mr Wilson is working with Wakka Games to market the system worldwide, with hopes to see it used in public pools and even on beaches by surf lifesavers.

Ms Hewitt and Ms Caldwell said the invention had the potential to save lives and give parents peace of mind.

You rarely have a second chance with water safety - this ensures you will never have to think 'if only',' Ms Hewitt said.

Originally published as Ex-lingerie gridiron girls kicking goals in business world