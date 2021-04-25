Ex-Jets flyer causes havoc playing with Swifts mates

Swifts A-Grade footballer Nemani Valekapa scored a hat-trick after retiring from the Ipswich Jets. Picture: David Lems

BACK linking with some mates at Swifts, former Ipswich Jets flyer Nemani Valekapa hasn't lost any of his try-scoring prowess.

He's actually enhanced his reputation for contributing valuable points.

Valekapa's hat-trick in this afternoon's Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade match helped Swifts secure a 42-12 victory over Goodna at Purga.

But having retired from the Jets after 104 games scoring 47 tries, the popular Fijian recalled his best haul in the state league competition was a double.

Putting on three tries for Swifts in only his second RLI club game was satisfying.

"After nine years, I was grateful for the opportunity (at the Jets),'' Valekapa, 35, said.

"I really loved it. I enjoyed my time there and the mind said I could go again but the body said no.''

Valekapa is happy to be playing for the Bluebirds after that successful stint at the Jets, which included sharing in the Ipswich club's historic 2015 premiership double in Brisbane and Sydney.

"I love playing with the Swifts,'' he said.

"The club is similar to the Jets. It's just like a family club too here.''

Swifts A-Grade footballer Nemani Valekapa scored a hat-trick. Picture: David Lems

Valekapa previously played for Fassifern after arriving in Australia in 2010 before his extended run with the Jets.

He joined Swifts to have some footy fun and "especially my mates play here too.''

"I know a lot of the fellas here,'' he said with a grin.

The centre is already building a powerhouse combination with winger and goalkicker Ratu Vatuiniruka who converted all seven tries today.

Swifts goalkicker Ratu Vatuiniruka lines up a shot during his team's 42-12 A-Grade victory over Goodna at Purga. Picture: David Lems

Valekapa hopes to help the younger Swifts players as he progress further into the Rugby League Ipswich season.

He said playing against the Ipswich/Rosewood Jets in the first round was strange.

"Just because it was the Jets but it was good playing against the Jets,'' he said of the A-Grade newcomers.

"They are very good footballers working nicely to get into the top team.

"It's good for us too. We can work on something new.''

But after retiring from the Jets, he also ruled out playing for the Ipswich Diggers in next weekend's Chairman's Trophy carnival at Acacia Ridge.

Swifts A-Grade coach Wayne Finch. Picture: David Lems

Swifts coach Wayne Finch was disappointed with his team's effort despite their second win in a row after last week's 32-24 victory over the Ipswich Jets/Rosewood combination.

"Our energy levels weren't there and that's all I expect from them,'' Finch said. "Energy and compete.''

Swifts let down their guard in the second half after a commanding 30-0 first half performance.

Valekapa agreed.

"It was a good win today but we did go slack in the second half,'' Valekapa said.

"We let the Goodna boys in. We still have a lot to work on.''

Despite the individual brilliance, Finch wanted his team to close out the game better.

Goodna upped the tempo in the second half, scoring back-to-back tries to reduce the deficit to 30-12.

However, just as the Eagles mounted concerted attack, Swifts hit back through tries by fullback speedster Godfrey Okot and Valekapa to restore the Bluebirds' authority.

Finch rejected any reason for the motivation levels to drop after such a dominant first half.

"In A Grade, you should never have that . . . you should just want to push through,'' the Swifts coach said.

"We have a good side and we played well against the Jets last week. We played disappointing this week.''

Finch praised hooker Isimeeli Hafoka for a strong effort.

Swifts fullback Okot was also dangerous every time he touched the ball. His runaway try in the second half after breaking through the Goodna defence highlighted his pace and determination.

"And he puts his body on the line,'' Finch said.

Goodna A-Grade coach Justin Swney. Picture: David Lems

Goodna coach Justin Swney knows his team is a work in progress after winning last year's Volunteers Cup grand final.

"We have rebuilt a totally different side,'' he said. "A lot of young guys from the juniors that have kind of got back into the fold.''

He's also waiting for other players to return to strengthen his squad.

After being part of the Eagles success last year, Swney said he was "really itching to get back''.

He is keen to build on the promising signs his players showed in the second half this afternoon.

"They have got it in them. It's just a new side, gelling together, which they have been coming in dribs and drabs.

"It's been pretty hard to get a side together.''

After the Eagles beat a struggling West End side 74-12 in the first round, Swney knew today's game was a truer test.

"We know which sides are going to be a challenge - these guys (Swifts), Brothers, the Jets side,'' he said.

"Norths are usually unpredictable, so we'll see what happens.''

The Tigers held out Fassifern 28-10 in Saturday night's game at Harrisville.

Swney has been with the Goodna club since 2018 when he started playing A-Grade and Reserve Grade.

The 2021 Goodna team is being captained by Swney's son Mana who played hooker today after usually lining up in the halves.

Mana was voted players' player by the team.

The Goodna and Swifts rugby league teams observed a minute's silence honouring the Anzacs before their A-Grade match at Purga. Picture: David Martin

Both clubs observed a minute's silence honouring Australia's defence forces on Anzac Day.

RLI Rd 2 A-Grade: Swifts 42 (Nemani Valekapa 3, Ratu Vatuiniruka, Derek Hemopo, Cam Picker, Godfrey Okot tries; Ratu Vatuiniruka 7 goals) def Goodna 12 (Soane Tua, Semisi Rococoko Jnr tries; Kane Andrew 2 goals) at Purga.

Reserve Grade: Swifts def Goodna 36-18.