Ex-Hornet injects sting back into Redback bite

CRICKET: Former Hornets’ representative Caleb Risson will lead the South East Redbacks into tomorrow’s T20 Baxter Big Bash double-header.

In his first year at the club, Risson takes the reins from stand-in skipper and dedicated president Daniel Chandler.

Chandler stood down for personal reasons.

He said he was never the solution to the team’s captaincy conundrum and Risson had stepped into the role with distinction since the round eight clash with Laidley.

“He loved it,” Chandler said.

“Everyone enjoyed it.

“He was happy to do it.

“When I asked he just said ‘yeah mate no worries’.”

The Redbacks have improved steadily under Risson.

Last week in round 10 they savoured a comfortable one-day triumph over Brothers after belting 201 from 48.1 overs and restricting the opposition to 8/137 from its allotted 50. It was a confidence-building result, with the top order rectifying its early season batting woes.

Chandler said it was particularly satisfying to inflict defeat on the blue and white because several players had defected two years ago.

“It was very pleasing,” he said.

“You are still playing with your mates but it was good to get one up on them.

“We played really well. We put some things together that we’ve been working on.

“Rather than relying on one or two scores, we had a lot of players chipping in decent scores and they all tallied up.”

Chandler said Brothers should never have gotten as close as they did to reeling in the total, with poor fielding proving costly.

“We were lucky in a sense to get the win considering the chances that went down,” he said.

The Redbacks will look to generate momentum on the back of that performance in the helter-skelter format at Marsden No. 4, albeit with a somewhat depleted line-up.

Experienced campaigner Vaughan Oldham is among several regulars who will be missing from action this weekend due to the Last Man Standing T20 World Championship finals.

Despite having no shortage of replacements, Chandler admitted it was going to be a tough proposition for the weakened outfit to compete with heavyweights Norths and Laidley, made even more difficult by the extreme temperatures which have been forecast.

“It is going to be a hard ask for our boys to turn up, especially with the temperature,” he said.

“We get players coming out of the woodwork to play the T20s. Everyone is excited to play. We’ll have no problem with numbers but it is probably not the team that you would like to put on the field, especially against Norths and Laidley.”

Chandler said the bowling attack would need to fire if they were to have a chance against either opponent.

“With our bowling attack we should be able to restrict teams to 120,” he said.

“The biggest thing with Norths will be restricting their top order.

“It is hard to get under the skin of Laidley because they have been around so long. Noah Emmerson is a great cricketer and if you don’t get Mick Sippel early you’re in trouble.

“Our biggest advantage will be that it is a Saturday game and they may have a few Hornets’ guys out.”

The Redbacks believe they have one of the best line-ups in the competition

Sri Lankans Poorna Charuka and Indika Priyadahrshana have added skill and been great for team culture, spirit and morale.

“They are great blokes and we are grateful to have them,” Chandler said.

It has been a mixed first half of the season but reinforcements are expected to bolster the squad following the mid-season break.

“Centrals agreed that we have one of the best teams on paper,” Chandler said.

“We just need to work hard and we’ll start to see some results.

“After Christmas we will be a fair bit stronger.

“We are still working on recruiting a couple of players. “We want to keep strengthening our team and pushing forward.”