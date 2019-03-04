Ex-employee spills how Rebl Corp made its millions

A FORMER Rebl Corp sales executive has given a unique insight into how a company offering a "free" service managed to make an estimated $33 million.

Georgia O'Bree started with Media Rebl, a subsidiary of Rebl Corp, in late July last year as a commission only field sales media executive.

Rebl Corp, which included Media Rebl, Digital Rebl and Business Rebl, helped businesses "create and deliver engaging videos, social media content, digital marketing solutions, and extensive business systems".

She came to the company with 40 years' experience in Australian business, primarily in Sydney working with big brands across writing, business development, sales, marketing, advertising, publishing, project management and design.

Ms O'Bree said she believed in the service Rebl Corp was providing at the start, but her trust in the brand began to erode the more questions she asked.

It was this probing, she claimed, that led to her dismissal in December last year.

Last Thursday, dozens of remaining Rebl Corp staff walked from the Nicklin Way office after being told they had lost their jobs.

Subsidiaries Media Rebl and Digital Rebl were declared insolvent the next day.

Ms O'Bree said the company's "free" social media package involved Rebl Corp leasing customer-relationship management (CRM) software to Media Rebl's customers "through a third-party leasing finance company".

"The client was paid the cost of that lease every month (by Digital Rebl) which satisfied the 'no out of pockets' promise/offer.

"When a client was successful in obtaining a lease package, Rebl Corp was paid a one-off bulk payment by the finance company," Ms O'Bree said.

"It would be a high percentage of the overall lifetime value of the lease which could be approximately $41,000 for example.

"I do assume Rebl Corp used that money to fund their businesses."

Through her estimates based off the assumption 20 clients were cleared for finance each week for 51 weeks, Ms O'Bree said Rebl Corp could have had a turnover of more than $33 million.

Rebl Corp director Michael Maunder did not respond to requests for comment and when the Chronicle went to his Toowoomba home, no one answered the door.

"(It was) relentlessly difficult to get any information about the company set-up," Ms O'Bree said.

"The basics of the business - money in, money out - were kept strictly under wraps.

"It was made very clear questions were not relevant, only sales were relevant."

Ms O'Bree said she worked for the company for six months without pay as her clients were never submitted for lease finance, although she did receive one pay advance.

In the aftermath of the closure, Ms O'Bree said "hundreds of small businesses on the Sunshine Coast, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne" were left paying $800 to $1600 as per their contracts without receiving a service.

"This financial pressure may spell the end to these small businesses.

"This kind of relentless financial pressure will bring some of the clients undone over the coming months, bringing misery and serious hardship."