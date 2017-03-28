EX-CYCLONE DEBBIE: Storms, flash flooding may hit Ipswich

The rains from Cyclone Debbie will reach Ipswich today or tomorrow.

THE tropical low created by Ex-Cyclone Debbie is moving south faster than expected and may hit the Ipswich region as early as this evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting thunderstorms for Ipswich during the afternoon and evening today and forecaster Adam Blazak said the region could falls in excess of 200mm.

"Ex-tropical cyclone Debbie, which is now a tropical depression, is moving south and bringing with it plenty of rainfall," he said.

"It's moving quicker than previously forecast may it see it hit tomorrow or this evening.

Mr Blazak warned Ipswich residents to expect possible flooding tomorrow and throughout the week with the predicted rain.

"Wow, that's a pretty big number. We might finally get our summer rain all at once," he said.

"There is real potential for localised flash flooding in certain areas with isolated heavy falls.

"Ipswich may receive more than 200mm in isolated locations."

To put the predicted rainfall into perspective, so far this month Ipswich has received a little more than 60mm of rain in total.

"It looks like we're going to at least double that," Mr Blazak said.

Tomorrow the Bureau is predicting a 100% chance of rain with falls up to 200mm for the region and a possible storm.

Ipswich can expect a windy Friday with a chance of a thunderstorm and heavy rainfalls in the early morning.

In good news the rain will see temperatures drop to the mid to high 20s for the rest of the week.

