Ex-councillor drops memorabilia to council as CCC closes in

A spokesman for the CCC declined to comment on details of its investigation.

A spokesman for the CCC declined to comment on details of its investigation.

A FORMER councillor has returned memorabilia items to the Ipswich City Council as the Crime and Corruption Commission's investigation nears its end.

The QT understands about 21 items of memorabilia were returned to the council's possession last month, to be recorded and stored.

It is understood the items were purchased by a former councillor, using council money, at charity auctions during their time as an elected representative.

The items were taken by the councillor when they left office but returned last month.

A spokesman for the council would not comment on the contents received or confirm who owned them.

"The Queensland Times would be aware of the Crime and Corruption Commission conducting investigations in relation to items of memorabilia acquired by some councillors in the course of their duties," he said.

"As such, at this time, it would not be appropriate for council to comment in relation to the acquisition or return of any items of memorabilia that may become subject to investigations by the CCC."

Under the leadership of former mayor Paul Pisasale, it was not uncommon for councillors to bid for items in charity raffles using ratepayer funds.

What items were then used personally by councillors has been difficult to discover.

Last month, the Crime and Corruption Commission took possession of a bicycle as the council moved to audit several memorabilia items acquired and kept in storage by Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli.

In early April, the council's officers scrambled to audit and "properly collate and record" about one dozen items acquired by Cr Antoniolli and stored at his old division seven office.

Items were purchased over several years prior to his election as mayor.

On May 3, Cr Antoniolli was charged with seven counts of fraud after an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

Cr Antoniolli has declared he will fight the charges.

A spokesman for the CCC declined to comment on details of its investigation.

"The CCC's investigation into a range of Ipswich City Council matters remains ongoing," he said.

"The CCC is unable to comment on its investigations at this stage."