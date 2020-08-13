Ex-cop uses super to repay $24k fraud debt

An ex-policeman who siphoned more than $24,000 has used his superannuation to repay the fraud and will spend the weekend in jail while he awaits sentence.

An ex-policeman who siphoned more than $24,000 out of a building business has used his superannuation to repay the fraud, handing over the hefty cheque on the morning of his sentence.

Shane Kevin Mulder, 46, will spend the weekend in jail while a judge decides if the former Territory police officer should serve time behind bars for defrauding a Brisbane-based building business over two and half years.

Mulder appeared in Brisbane District Court this morning where he handed prosecutor Lara Soldi a cheque for $24,270 and pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud committed between August 2012 and January 2015.

The cheque was made out to Firemex as compensation for using the Salisbury company's labour and materials for his own financial gain.

Shane Mulder arrives at Brisbane District Court this morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle

Ms Soldi said that Mulder was working as a co-ordinator in the company's roller shutter division when he used Firemex resources to complete 72 jobs for three businesses he had a financial interest in.

He also took home two toolboxes from the business worth $150 "for his sons for Christmas", the court heard.

Ms Soldi said Mulder's dishonesty was "calculated" and involved him creating false paper trails to avoid detection.

"This reflects an arrogant and misplaced sense of entitlement by the defendant," Ms Soldi said.

The court heard Mulder was a police officer in the top end for three years and moved to Brisbane in 2006 when he started working for Firemex.

Barrister Debra Wardle said the charges had been "hanging over his head" since 2015 because the case was "extremely complex".

The court heard Mulder was originally charged with more than 400 fraud offences, which were discontinued.

"I can vouch for the fact that I've probably spent more time on this case than any other case that I've ever done," Ms Wardle said.

Ms Wardle stressed that Mulder did not take any money, just labour and materials, and was going to "suffer long-term" because he had dipped into his superannuation to repay Firemex.

"He is not a wealthy man so the fact he has made full restitution says a lot," Ms Wardle said.

The court heard that Mulder had been fired in 2015 after Firemex became aware of the fraud and he had since struggled to maintain employment because of the charges.

Judge Nathan Jarro said he needed more time to consider the case and reserved his decision until Monday morning.

Mulder's bail was revoked and he will remain in custody until his sentence is handed down.

Originally published as Ex-cop uses super to repay $24k fraud debt