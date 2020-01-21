Ex-cop in rape trial recusal bid

A SECOND Supreme Court Justice may have to recuse themself from hearing the rape trial of former senior NT Police officer Peter Bravos, a court has heard.

During a pre-trial hearing on Monday, lawyer John Lawrence SC, acting for the defence, said the trial would potentially hear from dozens of witnesses, including current and former politicians, top Darwin lawyers and "very senior" police officers.

The trial was originally to be heard by Justice Jenny Blokland, who has already recused herself.

On Monday, Mr Lawrence said he would be asking the current trial judge to also hand the matter to someone else due to a personal relationship with one of the many witnesses.

Justice Dean Mildren, who is not listed to hear the trial, did not rule on the application but said there would be other judges capable of presiding over proceedings if the current judge did opt recuse themself.

The trial is due to begin in April and is expected to run for up to four weeks.