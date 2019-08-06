Ex-captain's redemption shows team how to play in England

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates his century on the opening day of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on August 1, 2019. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP).

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates his century on the opening day of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on August 1, 2019. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP). LINDSEY PARNABY

CRICKET: All hail Steve Smith.

His consecutive tonnes in the first Ashes Test at the Poms' supposed "fortress Edgbaston” in his return match from a one-year suspension was absolutely astonishing. Twitching as often as ever, the eccentric cricketing genius with an unrivalled focus and hunger for runs, belted 144 to save the Aussies from first innings humiliation and keep them in the contest.

He then backed up in the second dig with 142, combining with Matthew Wade (110) and Travis Head (51) to hand the Aussies an unassailable advantage. The century was Smith's 25th at Test level. It also makes him the fifth player to score a hundred in each innings of an Ashes Test. Matthew Hayden was the last to achieve the feat at Brisbane in 2002.

Smith's most recent runs feast means he equalises Steve Waugh's haul of 10 centuries against the old enemy. Remarkably, the 30-year-old did it in a little more than half the number of innings and test matches. The champion now averages 63.0. He trails only Don Bradman's incredible 99.94. His technique may be unusual but it matters nought when in possession of an eye like a dead fish and unprecedented determination.

What Smith has achieved cannot be underestimated. Not only has he taken a great stride towards redemption and put the ghosts of the sandpaper scandal to bed, he has shown his teammates how to play on English soil.

They followed at Edgbaston, with the bowlers delivering a clinical display to dismiss the English. Nathan Lyon collected 6/49 as England caved under the pressure. Smith may no longer sport the C beside his name but there is no doubt he is still this side's best player and spiritual leader.