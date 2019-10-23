Kanye West’s ex-bodyguard dishes on his staggering demands

Kanye West is very difficult to work for, according to his ex-bodyguard. Picture: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Kanye West's former bodyguard claims the rapper won't press lift buttons himself - and he's banned staff from speaking to wife Kim Kardashian.

Steve Stanulis described the rapper as his most difficult client ever. He claims he was fired after just 14 days for introducing himself to Kardashian.

According to The Mirror, he said: "I had to look after his toddler daughter once and it was so much easier than babysitting the father.

"He's 10 times worse than what you see."

Mr Stanulis then spoke about his first encounter with the Stronger rapper.

He said: "We headed to his music studio. When we got into the elevator Kanye just stood there with his arms folded and said, 'Aren't you going to press the button?'

"(Kanye) flipped out, squealing that his time was precious and that he couldn't believe I hadn't called ahead to find out which floor he worked on.

"I was amazed by the amount of bizarre behaviour I saw in just two weeks.

"It is his world and everyone just exists within it. I don't know how Kim stays married to him."

It comes after West was slammed by Kardashian's fans after he complained her Met Gala dress was too sexy.

The KUWTK star, 38, argued with the rapper the night before wearing the skin-tight Thierry Mugler wet-look dress to the event in May.

He wasn’t happy with his wife’s outfit. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

The heated discussion, which played out on the E! reality show, didn't go down well with fans, who branded West, 42, "controlling".

One wrote on Twitter: "I'm so confused by this whole Kanye being uncomfortable with Kim's sexiness sh*t like he's literally the one that boosted her self confidence and pushed her to be more provocative and now it's too much??? Controlling AF."

Another said: " I've never realised how controlling Kanye is with Kim until this weeks episode … I'm not impressed."

A third commented: "I actually have nothing against Kanye but he acts childish and can't accept when he's wrong. This god complex he has going on need to be re evaluated. He loved Kim for who she was and now he wants to change her?"

During the episode, the rapper told Kardashian: "You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy.

"The corset, the underwear, all that vibe, I just feel like. I just went through this transition where from being a rapper, looking at all these girls … looking at my wife - (thinking) 'My girl needs to be just like all the other girls and showing her body off, showing this, showing that'."

"I didn't realise that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and loved and the father - now of about to be four kids," he told Kim, who sat on the sofa on her mobile hone.

West continued: "The corset, it's a form of underwear - it's hot but hot for who?"

