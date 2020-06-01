Menu
Ex-Biggest Loser star calls cops in client money dispute

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
1st Jun 2020 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A nasty spat between ­celebrity trainer Commando Steve Willis and a former client he accuses of stalking him led to police being called to his Sydney home on Sunday.

The former Biggest Loser trainer appeared tense while speaking to a police officer outside his northwest Sydney home, having earlier conducted a group training session at a nearby reserve.

A representative for Willis told The Daily Telegraph police were called because he had made a formal complaint to them about a woman identified as "Margaret''.

Celebrity trainer Commando Steve Willis (left) and his new girlfriend Harika Vancuylenberg with police in Kellyville on Sunday. Picture: David Swift
"Steve was contacted (by police) on Saturday regarding a reported breach of social distancing,'' the trainer's spokesman said.

"He confirmed with local police that he was operating as per current regulations.

"Steve has been in contact with the police again today regarding ongoing stalking from Margaret.

"We are in the process of seeking appropriate legal measures against her."

 

A former client has accused Willis of stalking, which he denies. Picture: David Swift
In a statement yesterday, police said: "About 1pm today (Sunday), an officer from The Hills Police Area Command attended a home in Beaumont Hills, following reports a woman was seen in the area.''

"Police spoke to the occupant to discuss any possible further action.''

Margaret, who requested that her last name not be made public, denied Willis' stalking claims.

"I didn't follow anyone," she said yesterday.

"I have reported him to the police for breaching social distancing rules at his classes, which is why he has now ­accused me of stalking."

It marks the second time in a week that Willis has complained to police about his former client.

Last week, Willis and his new girlfriend Harika Vancuylenberg were filmed arguing with Margaret during a dispute about personal training fees.

 

Willis and his new girlfriend Harika Vancuylenberg. Picture: Instagram
Willis and his new girlfriend Harika Vancuylenberg. Picture: Instagram

 

Willis claims Margaret owes him $1300, however she insists she has already paid him.

In another twist, social media messages obtained by The Daily Telegraph show Margaret recently contacted Willis' ex-partner Michelle Bridges to complain about him.

"I do not trust him,'' Bridges replied on Instagram.

"You might be asked questions of which you will have to tell the truth. I'm staying away from anyone who is in contact with him."

Originally published as Ex-Biggest Loser star calls cops in client money dispute

