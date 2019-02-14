Ex bashed, car stolen 'for f---ing with my mum'

THE day her mum's former lover moved out, Chenara Robinson helped beat him up at a public phone box.

Compounding the injured man's misery, his car was stolen while he received medical treatment in hospital.

Chenara Amelia Robinson, 35, from Churchill, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to three charges: unlawful assault causing bodily harm on June 5, 2017; entering a vehicle with intent to commit an offence; and stealing.

She was sentenced to eight months' jail with immediate release to parole.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Carl Spargo said police were called to the scene of an assault near Warwick Rd at 10.35am and found a man with facial injuries.

He suffered a facial fracture and lacerations.

The victim told police there had been animosity leading up to the end of the relationship.

On leaving the home, the victim drove his car to a phone box on Warwick Rd and saw Chenara Robinson and a male exit a Ford Falcon.

A male voice yelled "you're f---ed".

The victim told police he ran but was hit in the back of his head.

He was punched and kicked, and the female was heard saying "smash him, that's what you get for f---ing with my mum".