A man sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison for repeatedly raping a Perth girl, who was pimped out by her father in the so-called "Evil 8" case, has lost an appeal against his conviction and jail term.

Alfred John Impicciatore was found guilty after a trial in the WA District Court of sexually penetrating the girl four times at her home in March 2015. Her father also participated in the abuse.

Impicciatore took his case to the WA Court of Appeal, arguing a video of his police interview should not have been admitted into evidence and his sentence was manifestly excessive.

On Friday, the court rejected his appeal, saying the total effective sentence was not unreasonable or plainly unjust.

Impicciatore was the only offender among the eight to fight the charges against him and at one point had to be extradited from NSW after he fled WA.

Although eight men were originally implicated in the investigation, one was never charged with offences related to the girl.

Her father, who cannot be named, was sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in jail and later lost an appeal against the length of his sentence.

The five other men received sentences ranging from three years to almost 13 years.

Originally published as 'Evil 8' child sex abuser loses WA appeal