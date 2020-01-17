Evictee reveals truth about ‘showmance’

The first evictee from I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Dilruk Jayasinha has revealed what he thinks of the so-called "showmance" between Ryan and Charlotte.

The couple, who hit it off almost immediately after entering the South African jungle, fell victim to speculation they were faking their romance for more airtime, and this week called it quits on their relationship as Charlotte wasn't ready to pursue anything serious.

Logie-award-winning actor Dilruk, who was booted from camp on last night's episode of the Channel 10 reality show, told news.com.au the pair's relationship was "very real".

"I have front row seats to that romantic novel, my bed was in between theirs for the first 10 days or so," he said.

"I can give a first-hand account that it's very real, and kind of disgusting.

"I find it so soppy and too mushy for me. I wanted more drama but it was all happy families."

Ryan and Charlotte get cosy on I'm A Celeb.

The British Geordie Shore star earlier this week broke down about her decision to step back from Ryan, who rose to fame on Married At First Sight in 2018.

"When you're around all these people, you're just stuck with them because you feel like you can't stop it and it's so hard," Charlotte told fellow campmate Cosentino.

"Because the thing is, I like him and I fancy him.

"I have a great time with him. We have so many laughs, I think he is so fit. He is everything I would want in a boyfriend. But right now, I don't want another boyfriend.

"I feel awful about it."

Dilruk, who embarks on his stand-up comedy tour Victorious Lion in two weeks, was only involved in one minor disagreement in the jungle, which he confesses was "blown out of proportion".

I'm a Celebrity evictee Dilruk Jayasinha.

Earlier this week, campmate and chef Miguel went into bat for Amanda Keller, who he claimed was robbed of the Gold Logie last year, as winner Tom Gleeson famously "wiped his arse" with the gong.

Dilruk defended Gleeson, saying he would have been hard to beat, to which Miguel fiercely backed Keller and revealed she was still salty over the loss and probably would not attend the event this year.

"A clashing of heads it may have been perceived as, it got blown out of proportion," Dilruk told news.com.au.

"I would even argue I agree 99 per cent of what (Miguel) was saying, we only disagreed on Tom's perception of the award.

"I won a Logie and it meant the world to me. It's one of the coolest things to happen to me in my life.

"If that's what Tom Gleeson wanted to do, it was his right.

"Amanda Keller is an absolute treasure and deserves praise, but it was a bit unfair to say Tom was not deserving."

Guess who’s back! HUUUUGE Thank you to everyone of you who jumped on board with me on this ridiculous ride into the jungle. I’ll be getting stuck into my standup tour very soon with some stories from the show but for the moment it’s all about those Coffees and Double Pasta baby! pic.twitter.com/aGyB58NTfk — Dilruk Jayasinha (@Dilrukj) January 16, 2020

Dilruk, who said he was "shattered" to be leaving the jungle so soon, also revealed he wanted either Miguel or Rhonda Burchmore to win.

I'm A Celebrity airs on Channel 10 at 7.30pm