Everything you need to know about Wednesday protest

BRISBANE commuters have been urged to allow more travel time amid another peak hour protest scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Greenie protesters will meet at the intersection of Edward Street and Queen Street at 8am Wednesday before marching up Alice Street to Parliament House. The protest is set to finish at 8.45am.

Queensland Police said they have been alerted to Wednesday's protest and have urged commuters travelling to Brisbane's CBD to allow more travel time.

"QPS acknowledges the right to lawful and peaceful protest and is committed to working with groups to facilitate protest through lawful activities," a police spokesman told The Courier-Mail this evening.

"Traffic may be disrupted for a short period of time during the morning peak. Commuters travelling to the city should allow extra travel time.

"Unlawful activity posing a risk to the safety of individuals, disruption of services or operations lawfully undertaken by business, will not be tolerated by the QPS," he said.

Greens Councillor Jonathan Sri said the green light to protest was a "win" after a magistrate ruled in favour of the protest earlier on Tuesday.

"The Lord Mayor today tried to take me to court," he said on social media after the ruling.

"They applied to the Magistrate's court preventing (Wednesday's) protest and the court happily found in my favour.

"This is a small but significant win in the ongoing struggle to defend our basic civil liberties but we can't be complacent," he said.

It comes just weeks after climate activist group Extinction Rebellion's protest which saw more than seventy people arrested.