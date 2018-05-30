Everything you need to know about this weekend's Boonah Show

FUN: There will be rides, entertainment and more at this year's Boonah Show!

FUN: There will be rides, entertainment and more at this year's Boonah Show! SolStock

IN honour of the recent Commonwealth Games, the theme for this year's Boonah Show will be 'Showcasing our Sporting and Creative Lifestyle'.

Bouncing off the recent success of the Games, the Show Society has decided to dedicate this year's extravaganza to local sporting clubs so they can have the opportunity to run demonstrations, or 'come and try' sessions.

They would also like to recognise all the creative people in the community, by giving them the opportunity to display all their handiwork, craft, art, photography, cooking or gardening skills.

This year's show, which will be held on Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2, promises to offer something for everyone.

Families will enjoy themselves over two big days, with some of the show's highlights being the judging of the horses, cattle, poultry, goats, birds, horticulture, fruit and vegetables, photography, school work and more.

Farmers will have the opportunity to have their cattle judged at the show. Gannet77

There will be entertainment for the whole entire family, with a variety of rides, sideshow alley, food and merchandise, the demolition derby, cavalcade of transport, chainsaw races, ute muster, motor cross bike challenge, young farmers challenge and of course the fireworks spectacular.

The show will also feature woodchipping, dog shows, vintage tractors, vehicles and machinery displays, monster trucks, The Crack Up Sisters comedy circus and lots of live entertainment from local musicians.

For the little ones there will be the scarecrow trail, the little animal house petting zoo and they will also have the opportunity to get up close and personal with some native Australian animals.

There will be so much to eat over the two big days, with lots of food stalls and you will be able to enjoy some tastings in the Food and Wine Pavilion.

Admission is $20 per person for entry to the show, both Friday and Saturday.

Show run down to help you plan your visit

Friday program, June 1

From 7am

Prime cattle judging in the cattle yards.

From 9am

All pavilions open

C.C.C. Dog Show in the main ring.

Poultry judging in the poultry pavilion.

Caged birds judging in the caged birds pavilion.

Pigeons judging in the poultry pavilion.

Show Ed (students from prep to year 7) in the pony club area.

From 12pm

Prime cattle auction in the cattle yards.

From 4.30pm

Trotting program in the main arena.

Junior Young Farmers Challenge, organised by the Junior Show Committee in the main arena.

The Crack-Up Sisters in the main arena

From 5pm

Young handlers and young judges competition in the stud cattle area.

From 5.30pm

Cattleman's dinner presentation of trophies in the dining hall.

Woodchop competition in the main arena.

From 8pm

Fireworks in the main arena.

Special features of the day include Little Animal House Petting Zoo, RSPCA Emu Van, Luke's Reptile Kingdom.

Show rides, bar and music until 9pm.

Popular performers 'Twiggy' and 'Struth' will be performing at the Boonah Show. Contributed

Saturday program, June 2

From 8am

All pavilions open

Horse judging, with seven rings operating in the main ring.

Stud and dairy cattle judging in the cattle yards.

Dairy goat judging beside Guide Hut.

Miniature goat judging near Pony Club House.

From 9am

Chain saw races in the rodeo arena.

Woodchopping at the Melbourne St entrance,

From 1.45pm

Official opening in the main ring

From 2pm

Grand parade in the main ring

From 5pm

Night show commences in the main ring, featuring monster trucks, ute muster, demolition derby and more.

From 8pm

Fireworks in the main ring

Special features of the day include Noah's Farm pig races, Vintage machinery display, vintage cars, trucks and tractor displays and band performances.